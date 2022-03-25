First lady Jill Biden confidently championed Democrats' electoral prospects Friday while attending a private Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Denver.
In a crowded room in the Clayton Members Club & Hotel, Biden brushed off concerns that President Joe Biden's party would not emerge victorious from the midterm election this November — despite predictions of a potential Republican wave. The audience of around 60 included politicos, such as Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
“I think a lot of people in the press are saying, ‘Oh, those Democrats they’re going to lose, they’re going to lose,’” Biden said. “We’re not going to lose. We’re gonna win. Because we have too much to do,” she said, receiving loud applause from the audience.
Biden boasted distributing COVID-19 vaccines and reopening schools as feats of the presidency, while listing childcare access, universal preschool and equity within education and public health systems as work that still needs to be done.
“We’re not done yet,” she said. “As Joe always says, ‘Keep the faith.’ And I think that that’s true. We just have to stick together.”
The fundraiser comes as Democrats are predicted to face a tight race in several states this November, including Colorado where many expect Republicans to perform strongly in the midterms. Some believe Republicans could even take control of the state House of Representatives, ending the Democrat’s dominance over the legislature.
The Democratic National Committee, the party's main fundraising arm, raised about $493 million during the 2020 election cycle.
During Friday’s fundraiser, Biden also revealed some updates on the status of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. She noted that President Joe Biden is currently in Poland, meeting with U.S. soldiers to see how they’re doing and to thank them for their sacrifices.
“He said the talks were going well and he’s trying to get the leaders together,” Biden said. “I have to say, Joe really has the experience and he has a steady hand. He’s thoughtful and he has a vision. He knows where he wants to take this country.”
Biden said she recently visited Ukrainian refugees who arrived in the U.S. through Poland at the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. She said Ukrainian children are being treated for cancer and are “desperate” for care, adding that the hospital is expected to receive another 50 patients on Monday.
Despite recent troubles, Biden said her husband is the right person to lead the U.S. through this difficult time. She said his presidency has been “steady” and “calm,” especially compared to the “up and down every single day” of former President Donald Trump’s time in office.
“So many people have said to me, ‘Jill, I feel like I can finally take a breath. I can breathe,’ and I think that’s true because after Joe was elected, so many good things happened,” Biden said. “I know we’re hitting a couple bumps in the road with the gas crisis, but I think for the most part we’re moving forward. We’re making progress.”
Biden is in town to provide remarks at Denver’s White House Initiative Latino Economic Summit and the annual Latin American Educational Foundation gala on Saturday.
This is the third time the first lady has visited Colorado during her husband’s presidency — previously coming to Boulder County in January to see the Marshall fire burn site and visiting Colorado Springs in May to meet military families at the Fort Carson base.
