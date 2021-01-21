President Donald Trump on Wednesday broke with tradition and did not attend President Joe Biden's inauguration, opting to take a final flight on Air Force One to Florida. But the former president still took time to give his final address to the American people, assuring that the "future of this country has never been better."
"I wish the new administration great luck and great success," Trump said.
"It is my greatest honor and privilege to have been your president," he added.
Watch highlights of Trump's final address here:
