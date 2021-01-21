President Joe Biden called for unity in his inaugural address Wednesday, speaking to a country blistered by a pandemic, economic woes, cries for racial justice, climate change and divisive rhetoric. "We must face this pandemic as one nation," the newly-elected president said.
"We will get through this together."
Watch highlights of Biden's speech here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.