Virus Outbreak Explaining WHO

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The Biden administration is taking quick steps to keep the United States in the World Health Organization, part of his ambition to launch a full-throttle effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Just hours before Wednesday’s inauguration, the Biden-Harris transition team announced its plans to “take action” to halt a U.S. withdrawal begun under Trump and work with partners to reform WHO and support its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

 Patrick Semansky - pool, AP Pool

President Joe Biden called for unity in his inaugural address Wednesday, speaking to a country blistered by a pandemic, economic woes, cries for racial justice, climate change and divisive rhetoric. "We must face this pandemic as one nation," the newly-elected president said.

"We will get through this together."

Watch highlights of Biden's speech here:

