This week on "Colorado Politicking," legislative reporter Pat Poblete moderates a discussion with chief legislative reporter Marianne Goodland, senior reporter Joey Bunch and reporter Michael Karlik, who covers the courts and Denver.

Bunch elucidates a topic he knows best: transportation funding, specifically Senate Bill 260, which focuses on fees for taxpayers.

"We're kind of in a pay-me-now or pay-me-later situation," Bunch said.

Poblete turned to Goodland for the latest on three gun regulation bills tied to the shooting in Boulder, including House Bill 1298, focusing on background checks, which went through committee Wednesday evening.

Goodland also explains two more gun control bills that are awaiting action: one that sets up an office of gun violence prevention, and another that would allow localities to place stricter gun laws than state laws.

"I do expect all of these bills to pass," Goodland said.

Meanwhile, Karlik weighs in on "a lawsuit a decade in the making" involving TABOR. The federal appeals court based in Denver will take on the case of whether to repeal TABOR next Monday.

Watch the episode here, and read related stories below.

+2 Governor, major municipal leaders back billions in fees for Colorado transportation The bill will put higher fees on gas, while putting a state surcharge on deliveries and shared rides, as well as fees that put what electric vehicles pay on par with their combustion counterparts.

9 federal judges set to decide fate of TABOR repeal lawsuit Exactly 10 years after a group of local and state elected officials first filed a legal challenge to Colorado’s most celebrated — and vilified — constitutional provision, the entirety of the Denver-based federal appeals court will now consider whether to pull the plug on that fight.

