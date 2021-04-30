This week on "Colorado Politicking," Colorado Politics legislative reporters Pat Poblete and Marianne Goodland are joined by investigative reporter Evan Wyloge.
Wyloge is Colorado Politics' resident data man, who broke the news earlier this week that the state will add an eighth congressional district seat. He's been following redistricting news since last fall, so if you want the insider view, he's the guy to provide it.
Goodland and Poblete also break down the biggest bills to rock the statehouse. Watch the episode here, and find more background on each of those stories below:
Colorado Politicking comes to you every Friday. For previous episodes, click here
