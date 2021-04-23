This week on "Colorado Politicking," Colorado Politics reporter Ernest Luning joins legislative reporters Marianne Goodland and Pat Poblete.

Among the "a tidal wave of policing bills" Goodland says are coming to the legislature, Poblete explains House Bill 1250, and one particular aspect of it that law enforcement is bucking at.

There was also a little history made with an appointment to the House ag committee. Goodland has the scoop.

But beyond the statehouse, reports for the first quarter of fundraising for the 2022 elections are in, and Luning gives a look at who's raising what in the anticipated race for the 3rd Congressional District.

