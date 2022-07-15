This week on Colorado Politicking, reporters Seth Klamann and Carol McKinley join host Pat Poblete to discuss their reporting process as they documented the story of the first time a Colorado jury convicted a man for killing another person with fentanyl pills, but more broadly set the scene for the beginning of Colorado's entry into the third, and worst, phase of the opioid epidemic.
Read the story here.
See previous episodes here.
