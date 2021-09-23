Fort Collins Mayor Wade Troxell and Hudson Police Chief Jay Hirokawa are this year's recipients of the Sam Mamet Good Governance Award, the Colorado Municipal League announced Thursday afternoon.
Each year the league recognizes public officials who apply the "principles of good governance."
"It is a distinct honor to be recognized in the name and legacy of Sam Mamet and for the purpose of good governance," Troxell said in a statement. “As local government officials, we have a special relationship to our communities and responsibilities to our neighbors.
"We must embody the trust through our leadership making Colorado's cities and towns ever stronger. Let's strive for exceptional communities for future generations being our mission as we provide good governance to all that we serve."
Hirokawa stated: “I want to thank the Colorado Municipal League for the 2021 Sam Mamet Good Governance Award. I am honored to receive this award in the company of those also nominated in 2021I could not have been a candidate if not for those I work with; they are the strength behind the leaders and managers. I have always believed in don’t forget where you came from and lead by example.”
The award is named for the Colorado Municipal l League's longtime executive director, who retired in 2019.
“I remain humbled to have this award named after me," Mamet said in the league's press release, "and the list of nominees certainly exemplifies the best of municipal leadership in Colorado.”
Other nominees were:
- Delta city manager Elyse Ackerman-Casselberry
- Mancos town administrator Heather Alvarez
- Monte Vista Mayor Dale Becker
- Montrose city manager Bill Bell
- Mountain Village Mayor Laila Benitez
- Denver Councilmember Kendra Black
- Amber Blake. Durango's assistant city manager and transportation director
- Harold G. Evans, chair of the Greeley Water and Sewer Board
- Miranda Fisher, Nederland's town clerk and deputy town administrator
- Nederland town administrator Karen Gerrity
- Wheat Ridge city manager Patrick Goff
- Carbondale town manager Jay Harrington
- Laura Kennedy, director of Silverthorne’s Finance and Administrative Services
- Frisco town manager Nancy Kerry
- La Junta city manager Rick Klein
- Nucla Town Clerk Melissa Lampshire
- Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul D. López
- Basalt town manager Ryan Mahoney
- Idaho Springs' city administrator Andrew Marsh
- Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula
- Kersey town manager Christian Morgan
- Thornton Councilmember Sam Nizam
- Castle Pines city manager Michael Penny
- Pagosa Springs town manager Andrea Phillips
- Eagle town manager Brandy Reitter
- Littleton city manager Mark Relph
- Former Sterling city manager Donald J. Saling
- Westminster Mayor Anita Seitz
- Bayfield town manager Katie Sickles
- Silver Cliff Mayor Harry (Buck) Wenzel
- Morrison town manager Kara Winters
