Justin Klomp, right, announces that the winner of the raffle for a diamond pendant is Dana Davis. Also onstage are Klomp’s daughter, Chloe, left; Denver Broncos Cheerleader and pendant model, Darian; and emcee Ed Greene. Western Fantasy, benefiting Volunteers of America, at the National Western Events Center in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Photo StevePeterson.photo