The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded more than $18.2 million to the Kremmling Memorial Hospital District as part of a federal program to fund the construction, expansion or improvement of rural community facilities.
The Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program's loan to the district — which goes by the name of Middle Park Medical Center — will expand and modernize the Kremmling and Granby medical campuses in Grand County. The money will improve emergency response, increase the number of patient rooms and reconstruct the 1933 Kremmling facility to meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
In November 2019, workers finished dismantling the Kremmling building to prepare for a new 14,500-square-foot facility.
“It will be a 12- to 15-month endeavor, but one which will really enhance our community,” said Tiffany Freitag, director of community relations and medical staff coordinator, to The Winter Park Times. “We know that many people in the community have memories associated with the old hospital. Many people are sad to see it go. But we are working to ensure that the new building will continue to provide new memories along with the best patient care that we can provide the Kremmling Community.”
The Granby hospital campus opened in 2013. It will undergo the construction of a new clinic and family practice building and expansion of emergency and surgical facilities.
