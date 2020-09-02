The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday that it's moving the Office of Mountains, Deserts and Plains to Lakewood.

The purpose of the addition to the Denver Federal Center is to address mining cleanup west of the Mississippi River, a vexing issue for Western Colorado, and oversee, guide and provide technical assistance, as well as develop innovative technologies and management approaches to address legacy pollution.

“EPA recognizes that the West has distinct needs that aren’t always effectively addressed through existing mechanisms and resources,” EPA deputy administrator Doug Benevento, the former executive dirctor of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, told Bloomberg News Wednesday.

The move brings no additional EPA staff to Colorado, however.

In an op-ed that appeared on ColoradoPolitics.com Wednesday, EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler addressed the move.

"Creating a western lands-focused office will not only give EPA the ability to prioritize and accelerate cleanup of all mining sites in the west, it will also act as a model for other regions across America needing to address their own unique environmental challenges," he wrote.

While Republicans heralded the move — after the Trump administration moved the Bureau of Land Management headquarters to Colorado — environmental groups remained skeptical.

"The West certainly needs more attention from the EPA to put people to work cleaning up abandoned mines and superfund sites, but the Trump administration's record on that has been awful, and each year they've called for steep budget cuts to the EPA," Anna McDevitt, senior campaign representative for Beyond Coal in Colorado.

"The Trump administration has spent the last three years rolling back federal water and air protections that Coloradans would benefit from. There's little reason to believe this new office will be solutions-oriented or equipped to provide the region with nearly enough resources to address the environmental problems Trump has neglected, and exacerbated, throughout his term."