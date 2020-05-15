The engineering department at University of Colorado’s Colorado Springs campus is using its machine shop to manufacture face shields for healthcare providers, the institution announced earlier this week.
“It all started when a senior in the [mechanical and aerospace engineering] program, Scott Jensen, emailed me asking if printing masks and other protective gear would be something we could do using the machine shop,” Tucker Walsh, the shop’s director, told the UCCS Communique.
The face shields are reusable and protect the eyes, mouth and nose of the wearer from airborne droplets that could carry the virus. Walsh plans to produce tens of thousands of shields using the shop’s 3-D printers, laser cutters from Colorado College and molds that Walsh made.
The 3-D printers create the frame around the wearer’s forehead, and volunteers pour a polyurethane mixture into molds. The frames take approximately 20 minutes to make. The shop has already been able to deliver hundreds of shields to the Navajo Nation and local healthcare providers.
“My student workers took over responsibilities for the shop, especially since we’ve been busy moving lab classes online and finishing up the senior design projects,” said Walsh. “All of their help freed up time to focus on this great cause."
