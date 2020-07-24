Call him biased, but U.S. Rep. Jason Crow of Aurora said his district is the ideal new home for the Arizona-based F-16 training detachment and its future F-35 international training unit with three dozen planes.
News broke Thursday that Buckley Air Force Base is on a short list of five potential locations. The others are Fort Smith Airport in Arkansas, Hulman Field in Indiana; Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas and Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Michigan.
A decision is expected in early 2021.
Crow, an Army combat veteran and a member of the House armed Services Committee, put out a statement Friday night pleased with the news that Buckley has good chance of landing the 140th Wing and the 120th Fighter Squadron, which his office said is the nation's oldest federally recognized Air National Guard unit.
“Buckley serves on the front lines of the 'no-fail' homeland defense mission," Crow said in a statement. "There is no question that Buckley Air Force Base is the ideal future home for the international F-35 and F-16 units and I look forward to working with the Air Force during this process to make that case.”
