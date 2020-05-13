A Montrose woman allegedly shared protected court documents over Facebook, which led to her arrest on federal charges of witness, victim or informant tampering.
The office of U.S. Attorney Jason R. Dunn reported that Angelina Maestas allegedly possessed grand jury and investigative materials from her own drug case — files that she should not have had because they contained the identity of a co-conspirator. She put the information on Facebook, which authorities claim could have endangered the identified person.
“When courts seal grand jury and investigatory documents they do so for good reason, including the protection of law enforcement personnel and witnesses,” said Dunn.
Maestas is accused of being part of a conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, at least 500 grams of another substance containing methamphetamine, and fewer than 100 grams of heroin. Facing between 10 years and life imprisonment for the drug crimes, Maestas could incur up to 20 years on the additional charge of tampering, if found guilty.
Dunn’s office is separately determining how Maestas came into possession of the protected documents.
