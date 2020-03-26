The U.S. Department of Justice has opened applications for school security grants worth more than $83 million, announced U.S. Attorney for Colorado Jason R. Dunn.
“We have learned first-hand how important school safety is in Colorado,” Dunn said. “It is important that the appropriate agencies consider applying for these funds, as we should do everything possible to support school safety to prevent violence and protect our children.”
There are three grant programs with money available through the department’s Office of Justice Programs. The largest amount, $76.4 million, comes through the STOP Act School Violence Program. The grant awards money for research into the causes of school violence and the effectiveness of schools’ safety measures. Applications must outline a “minimally intrusive” strategy for collecting data. Of particular interest to the department are evaluations of strategies to collect tips and respond to threats, school safety technologies and state school safety centers that 20 states, including Colorado, have. The deadline to apply is April 13.
There are also $7 million available for improving supportive services for children exposed to violence and developing crime-reduction strategies for youth offenders. The department will give priority to applications that address rural and high-poverty areas. The deadline to apply is April 27.
