President Donald Trump has indicated that he would sign a bill from Colorado’s legislators to locate a women’s suffrage monument on federal land in Washington, D.C.
“As we celebrate the 100th Anniversary of women’s voting rights, we should build a BEAUTIFUL STATUE in Washington D.C. to honor the many brave women who made this possible for our GREAT COUNTRY,” the president tweeted on Friday. “Congress should send me H.R.473 ASAP and make this happen! It will INSPIRE all women to continue being bold and brave in achieving their DREAMS!”
U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse sponsored the House bill to site the “Every Word We Utter Monument,” a statue from Loveland artist Jane DeDecker featuring women’s rights leaders such as Sojourner Truth and Susan B. Anthony. Colorado’s six other representatives are also cosponsors of the bill. U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner brought forth a companion bill in the Senate, indicating that the preferred location of the monument is near the U.S. Supreme Court.
While Trump prefaced his announcement by stating that he has “done more for WOMEN than just about any President in HISTORY,” prompting several Twitter users to note his derogatory past comments toward women, reaction from Colorado’s lawmakers was positive.
“I look forward to the day where women from all over the world will be inspired by this sculpture in our nation’s capital,” wrote Gardner. Tuesday, Aug. 18, will be the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which prohibits the denial of voting rights based on sex.
“In February the House passed my bipartisan bill to install the first ever outdoor women’s suffrage monument in DC,” tweeted Neguse. “Today the President tweeted that he would sign it, @senatemajldr when will you pass it?” The bill has not yet received a vote in the Senate.
