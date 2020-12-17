President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill backed by the entire Colorado congressional delegation to install the first outdoor monument honoring women’s suffrage in Washington, D.C.
“I am honored and delighted that this historic bill has been signed into law and that the Every Word We Utter effort can now begin in earnest to install a national women’s suffrage monument in our nation’s capital,” said U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, who sponsored the bill in the House of Representatives. U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner brought forth the proposal in the Senate.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment's ratification, which outlawed voting discrimination based on sex. “Every Word We Utter” is a sculpture depicting women’s equality advocates including Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Sojourner Truth.
“It is fitting to close this year — the centennial of women’s suffrage — with this strong declaration for the history and legacy of the women’s suffrage movement,” said Jane DeDecker, the Loveland-based sculptor of the future monument. “Women deserve this commemoration, and the battles for equality that continue today deserve it too.”
The legislation authorizes the monument on public land, but no federal money to pay for its establishment.
