As the 156th anniversary of the Sand Creek Massacre was honored, the mission to rename Mount Evans got another option, this time from the tribes whose descendants were victims of the attack.
The Wilderness Society and the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes have filed a petition with the U.S. Geological Survey’s Board of Geographic Names to rename the iconic fourteener “Mount Blue Sky.”
It’s Mount Evans’ fourth official name proposal and the only one that has been recommended by the Native American tribes who suffered at the Sand Creek Massacre.
The mountain was named after Colorado’s second territorial governor, John Evans, who was not present at the attack but helped create a situation that made the Sand Creek Massacre possible and then refused to acknowledge or criticize what had happened. He was eventually forced to resign as governor over the controversy.
“We don’t think it’s appropriate to have a mountain on public land named after someone who supported the indiscriminate killing of Native Americans and facilitated one of the worst massacres in American history,” Paul Spitzler, Wilderness Society policy director, told Colorado Politics. “We’re very interested in making sure our public lands are inclusive to all people.”
The two tribes solidified the name “Mount Blue Sky” on Nov. 29 during a three-hour ceremony attended by chiefs and tribal members at the massacre site near Eads.
Fred Mosqueda, Arapaho coordinator of the Culture Program of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes, said the weather was cold, but that they could feel their ancestors smiling.
“It was so windy, it was tough to get going. We sang the songs and this feeling came over us,” he told Colorado Politics. “They were happy we still came.”
The 700 Cheyenne and Arapaho who had gathered at Sand Creek on Nov. 29, 1864, had been promised a peaceful existence by the government. Two hundred and thirty Cheyenne and Arapaho, mostly women, elderly and children, were slaughtered when volunteers from the First and Third Colorado Cavalry regiments ambushed them at sun-up. The massacre poisoned relationships and was a catalyst for wars between the U.S. Army and Native Americans for years.
The tribes recognize the tragedy at Sand Creek every year, but this time they had to keep the attendance down due to COVID-19 concerns.
The final decision on whether or not to rename Mount Evans is likely months away and rests with the Board of Geographic Names, but only after hearing from the State Geographic naming Advisory Board, which in this case will work with Clear Creek County officials.
The new petition will likely be taken up at the next meeting of the state board, which is scheduled for some time in January, according to member Tim Mauck.
With this latest addition, there are now four names proposed for the peak: Mount Cheyenne Arapaho, Mount Soule, Mount Rosalie and now Mount Blue Sky. Silas Soule is the Army Captain who disobeyed orders from his commander, Colonel John Chivington, to fire on the camp during the ambush. Mount Rosalie was the original name of the peak, so named by landscape artist Albert Bierstadt after a friend’s wife with whom he was having an affair.
Mosqueda, who is a Southern Arapaho, says the Wilderness Society helped advise them on what the lengthy renaming process would entail.
Mosqueda has been busy. At a recent meeting of the State Capitol Advisory Board, he spoke on behalf of the Southern Cheyenne people in support of replacing the statue of the Civil War soldier on the west steps of the State Capitol with a memorial to the Sand Creek Massacre. The board approved the Sand Creek Memorial location on Nov. 21.
It may feel like change is happening quickly, but for Mosqueda this has been a decades-long struggle for acknowledgment, “I praise God that Colorado, after all of these years, is hearing us.”
Read the petition here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.