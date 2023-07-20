Dozens of transportation projects throughout Colorado are set to receive more than $42 million in grants, Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday.

Federal funds will support projects in 37 communities across the state, beginning next year through 2026. Projects that were awarded the grants ranged from replacing aging highway infrastructure to constructing bike paths to adding lighting and trees around sidewalks.

“Investing in roads and transportation saves people time and money, helps communities, our economy and cuts pollution," Polis said. "I look forward to the future of these 37 important projects that will create jobs and benefit Colorado communities."

The money is from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a $1 trillion policy package passed in 2021 to rebuild transportation infrastructure, among other goals.

The Colorado Department of Transportation allocated the funds as part of the state's Transportation Alternatives Program, supporting projects that improve travel options, safety, the local economy and the environment.

“These grants will help make dozens of Colorado communities more vibrant by making it easier to get around," said Shoshana Lew, executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation. "By offering more choices and options, and making sure those options are high-quality, we are making important improvements to these spaces."

Northeastern Colorado is getting the lion's share of the funds, with $11.8 million of the $42 million going toward projects in the region. The Denver metro area is next with $10.7 million, followed by the west/northwest with $8.9 million, the southeast with $7 million and the southwest with $3.7 million.

The most expensive projects are the Sanderson Gulch Trail in Denver and the LaPorte Corridor in Fort Collins, receiving $2.5 million each. The Sanderson Gulch Trail project will construct a new underpass at Florida Avenue and widen the existing trail. The LaPorte Corridor project will add bike and pedestrian improvements between Fishback Avenue and Sunset Street.

Other big-ticket items include enhancing multimodal connections along West 120th Avenue in Broomfield ($2.34 million); improving transit and bike paths along U.S. Highway 6 in Grand Junction ($2.3 million); constructing the last of the Fall River Trail in Estes Park ($2.3 million); and, constructing the last of the Eagle Valley Trail in Eagle County ($2 million).

The rest of the projects are as follows, broken down by region:

Denver metro area

I-70 Trail geological point of interest, Jefferson County — $1,804,000

Ford Street corridor, Golden — $1,200,000

Northeast Trails to Transit connectivity project, Denver — $1,150,000

Peaks to Plains Trail improvements, Wheat Ridge — $951,709

Mary Carter Greenway U.S. 285 underpass, Sheridan — $752,000

Southeastern Colorado

South Lamar sidewalk improvements, Lamar — $1,948,752

Purcell Trail phases one and two, Pueblo West — $1,354,486

U.S. 50 pedestrian improvements, Cañon City — $748,234

Colorado Avenue enhancement project, Colorado Springs — $720,000

Westcliffe improvements phase two, Westcliffe — $544,000

3rd Street connector, Cañon City — $540,000

Creek Walk Trail Serpentine to Rainbow Falls, Manitou Springs — $427,500

Oak Street bike lane, La Veta — $360,720

Multimodal wayfinding signage along CO 12, South Central Council of Governments — $356,930

Western/northwestern Colorado

38 County Road pedestrian and bike improvements, Mesa County — $1,882,355

Pedestrian and bike connection Brown Ranch, Steamboat Springs — $1,300,000

I-70 interchange pedestrian and bike overpass, Silt — $904,000

Miner’s Trail, Delta County — $550,000

Northeastern Colorado

CO 119 commuter bikeway, Boulder County — $1,679,217

Keenesburg Market Street upgrades, Keenesburg — $1,013,140

Coffman Street bus and bikeway extension, Longmont — $1,000,000

U.S. 36 multi-use path phase one, Boulder — $936,000

Milliken sidewalk and ADA compliance, Milliken — $802,165

Main Street and U.S. 24 North sidewalks, Limon — $594,205

CO 86 drainage and sidewalk project, Kiowa — $500,000

Cheyenne Wells pedestrian improvements phases one and two, Cheyenne Wells — $500,000

Southwest Colorado