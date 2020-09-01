Anthony Neal-Graves, the chief operations officer for the Governor’s Office of Information Technology, is one of the recipients of the Denver Business Journal’s C-Suite Awards, which stems from nominations by coworkers, superiors or friends.
“Tony Neal-Graves brings his wealth of experience and high standards to everything he undertakes, which is especially important in today's complex, challenging and chaotic environment,” said Theresa Szczurek, the state’s chief information officer. “He has a calming effect on those around him, helping them feel like it’s all going to work out just fine as he methodically walks through the steps that need to happen for a successful outcome.”
Szczurek is resigning her post on Sept. 4 and Neal-Graves will succeed her while the administration searches for a permanent replacement.
Neal-Graves also leads the Colorado Broadband Office, a position he assumed in 2017 after working at AT&T. He manages the day-to-day operations of the IT office, and also oversees the finance and human resources departments. During his tenure, broadband access for rural homes has increased from 59% in 2015 to 87% today.
The virtual awards ceremony will take place on Sept. 21. Award winners, who must have a presence in the Denver metro area, are judged on their leadership, contributions to their organization and their community involvement.
