On Wednesday, the Title Board will consider whether to set ballot titles for 11 proposed initiatives, which include proposals to dictate how economic impacts are calculated, funnel cigarette and tobacco tax revenue to preschools, and guarantee consumers’ access to natural gas.
The three-member panel will meet remotely due to distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic. The board must determine whether an initiative adheres to a single subject and, if so, set a title that appears before voters that is brief and explains the central features of the measure. Several of the policy ideas on the docket have previously come before the board, with proponents making minor alterations to the text before submitting new variants.
Prohibit Restrictions on the Utilization of Natural Gas (Initiatives 284 & 297): These measures would prohibit state and local laws from restricting the installation of natural gas in homes and businesses during new construction or renovation. Although the initiative seeks to preserve “consumer choice,” there would, however, be a safety exemption. The designated representatives are Greg Kishiyama and Keith Venable for 284, and Kishiyama and Ned Southwick for 297, residence unknown for all.
Economic Impact Statement Requirement Pertaining to Ballot Titles (Initiatives 285, 298 & 304): These measures require that an economic impact statement precede ballot titles and include the effect of ballot initiatives on state employment, gross domestic product and revenues. Interested parties must submit their own analyses, which an economist must complete and an “expert” must validate. The state’s chief economist would then create a summary of all submitted impact reports, which anyone could challenge in state court. The designated representatives are Kathy Turley and Emily Martini for 285, and Martini and Kishiyama for 298 and 304, residence unknown for all.
Economic Impact Statements for Initiated Measures (Initiative 286): This measure would define the procedure for creating a required economic impact statement for every initiated or referred ballot measure. A third-party contractor chosen by state Senate leaders would calculate the proposals’ effect on employment, on revenue and gross domestic product. The economic impact statement would precede ballot titles and there would no longer be an appeal procedure for the findings. The designated representatives are Turley and Martini.
Tobacco Tax Revenue for New State Preschool Program (Initiative 293): This measure would amend the constitution to divert $100 million annually from tobacco and cigarette taxes to fund preschool programs. Areas that would no longer receive funding from the tax revenue would include the nurse home visitor program, AIDS and HIV prevention, youth services, autism treatment, dental loan repayment, and the Colorado Health Service Corps. There are no designated representatives listed.
Voter Approval Requirement for Creation of Certain Fee-Based Enterprises (Initiatives 294-296): These measures would require that an enterprise created in 2021 or later have voter approval if it meets certain projected revenue thresholds — either $50 million or $100 million — in its first three to five years. Enterprises are government-owned businesses that receive less than 10% of their money from public sources, and depend on fees and surcharges. Such entities are exempt from the revenue limitations of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights. These proposals are virtually identical to three other initiatives that have already received ballot titles. The designated representatives are Michael Fields of Parker and Lindsey Singer of Highlands Ranch.
Petitions (Initiative 299): This measure is largely identical to another ballot initiative, 245, that objectors are challenging in the state Supreme Court. Both versions would create a right to ballot initiative in almost every division of state and local government, restrict the General Assembly’s ability to shield laws from referendum, and redesign key ballot initiative procedures, among other changes. Initiative 245 eliminates a time requirement for filing comments on an initiative that will appear on the ballot and changes another requirement for curing invalid petition signatures. The designated representatives are Donald L. “Chip” Creager III of Denver and Mike Spaulding, residence unknown.
