The Title Board has canceled its scheduled meeting this Wednesday, pausing more than one dozen proposed ballot initiatives that must receive a title before proponents can circulate petitions.
The three-member board was set to hear objections to three previously-approved measures that would require voter approval for enterprises, or government-run businesses, that met certain revenue thresholds. Also on the docket were six variations on a proposal to raise cigarette taxes and establish a nicotine tax, with the revenue largely going to early childhood education. Proponents had previously submitted additional ballot initiatives derived from the same concept, and withdrew nine of them.
The schedule included a proposal to create a paid family and medical leave program, which proponents similarly drafted in multiple forms. The other variants are currently undergoing a challenge in the state Supreme Court. Three additional measures would have put new fiscal requirements on initiated measures and created a consumer right to install natural gas in homes and businesses.
A spokesperson for Secretary of State Jena Griswold said on Monday night that the office is exploring holding title setting meetings remotely. The rescheduled meeting is tentatively scheduled for March 25. The cancellation order reflects efforts nationwide to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 coronavirus through limited group gatherings.
