A proposed initiative to make sweeping changes to Colorado’s direct democracy process will not advance toward the statewide ballot, as the Title Board on Wednesday found yet again that it failed to adhere to the constitution’s single-subject requirement.
During the board’s prior meeting in December, members were concerned that Initiative #6, nicknamed the Petition Rights Amendment, was attempting to strike sections of the constitution without actually taking the form of a constitutional amendment.
“We’re making the case, and I think effectively, that it is a single subject,” insisted John Ebel, one of the designated representatives. He and the other proponent, Donald L. “Chip” Creager III, submitted a request for the Title Board to reconsider its prior decision.
For the 2020 election cycle, the board considered three similar versions of the proposal, whose main purpose is to allow ballot initiatives at most levels of government in Colorado. However, the measure would also restrict the legislature’s ability to shield laws from referendum, impose a $3,000 fine for interfering with signature gatherers, lower the number of signatures needed to place an initiative on the ballot, and make several procedural and jurisdictional changes to the initiative process.
None of the prior versions made it to the statewide ballot.
The Title Board’s role is to set the ballot title that appears before voters for initiatives, should proponents gather sufficient signatures to place their proposals on the ballot. Members do not judge the merits of the initiative, but primarily consider whether it is limited to a single subject.
Among the charges in their request for a rehearing, Ebel and Creager accused the Title Board of showing “defiance and disdain” for the state Supreme Court, which upheld the ballot title of a previous version of the Petition Rights Amendment. The initiative in question, however, was a constitutional amendment and did not pose the same concern for the board.
“You objected to a statute that repeals constitutional wording, yet allowed in 2020 a DOZEN versions of a statutory tax rate increase” that affected the Taxpayer Bill of Rights amendment, the men alleged, labeling such conduct “illegal, wrong, unfair, [and] unethical.”
That claim “is just not accurate,” said Jason Gelender, a member of the board representing the Office of Legislative Legal Services. Displaying the text on screen, Gelender observed that the tax measures from last year were constitutional amendments.
Initiative #6, worded strictly as a change to Colorado statutes, “simply does not have an amending clause anywhere in it that indicates the constitution is being amended,” he said.
JoVanni Allen spoke in opposition to the petition initiative, believing the language to be vague, with the topics reaching beyond the petitioning process. Specifically, he mentioned the abolition of the Title Board, the $3,000 fine for interference, the change to legislative procedure and a modification to the timing of initiatives.
“I think there are a minimum of four additional subjects that are present,” Allen said.
Board members voted unanimously to reject the initiative.
