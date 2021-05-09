Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website.
Testimony and safety protocols for testifying in person at the state Capitol:
"Members of the public and the lobby may submit written testimony on any bill from the time the bill is scheduled until the committee takes action on the bill. Remote testimony will also be available through the Colorado General Assembly website. Members of the public and the lobby are encouraged to participate remotely in lieu of testifying in person. Our goal is to increase public accessibility as much as possible while ensuring safety in the Capitol.
"Members of the public, lobbyists and staff who participate in a committee hearing in person must wear a mask for the duration of the committee hearing and maintain social distancing while in the audience. Individuals providing testimony in person will register to testify by filling out an electronic form, rather than a paper sheet. The form will be available one hour before the scheduled start time of the bill hearing."
House procedures for remote testimony, including how to sign up, can be found here.
Senate procedures for remote testimony, including how to sign up, can be found here.
MONDAY, MAY 10
1:30 p.m., Senate Finance Committee, Old Supreme Court
1:30 p.m., House Agriculture, Livestock & Water Committee, Room 107
- SB21-203, Valdez D. and Pelton — Funding For Colorado Proud (part of the Colorado Recovery Plan)
4 p.m., Legislative Council
- SB21-244, Garnett and Esgar — Funding Health Benefits For Legislative Aides. Background here.
- HB21-1011, Caraveo — Multilingual Ballot Access For Voters
TUESDAY, MAY 11
2 p.m., Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court
- HB21-1071, Fenberg and Winter — Ranked Choice Voting In Nonpartisan Elections
- SB21-256, Fenberg and Moreno — Local Regulation Of Firearms. Background here.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 12
Upon adjournment, House Business Affairs & Labor Committee, Room 112
- HB21-1292, Baisley and Amabile — Report Revenues From Sports Betting Activity (FOR ACTION ONLY)
- SB21-035, Bird — Restrictions On Third-party Food Delivery Services
Upon adjournment, Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, Old Supreme Court
- HB21-1262, Garcia and Sonnenberg — Money Support Agricultural Events Organization (part of the Colorado Recovery Plan)
- SB21-245, Donovan and Rankin — Backcountry Search & Rescue In Colorado
- HB21-1260, Simpson — General Fund Transfer Implement State Water Plan (part of the Colorado Recovery Plan)
1:30 p.m., House Health & Insurance Committee, Room 112
- HB21-1191, Ransom and Van Beber — Prohibit Discrimination COVID-19 Vaccine Status
1:30 p.m., Senate Business, Labor & Technology Committee
- HB21-1264, Kolker and Hisey — Funds Workforce Dev Increase Worker Skills (part of the Colorado Recovery Plan)
- HB21-1263, Rodriguez and Hisey — Meeting & Events Incentive Program (part of the Colorado Recovery Plan)
THURSDAY, MAY 13
Upon adjournment, House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee, Room LSB-A
- HB21-1240, Baisley — Disclaimers In Communications Independent Expenditures
1:30 p.m., House Business Affairs & Labor Committee, Room 112
- HB21-1283, Ricks and Hooton — Vehicle Towing Consumer Protection
- SB21-173, Caraveo and Gonzales-Gutierrez — Rights In Residential Lease Agreements
1:30 p.m., House Education Committee, Room 271 (Old State Library)
