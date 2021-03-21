Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the Legislature’s website.
Testimony and safety protocols for testifying in person at the state Capitol: Members of the lobby and the public should participate remotely, if possible.
"Members of the public and the lobby may submit written testimony on any bill from the time the bill is scheduled until the committee takes action on the bill. Remote testimony will also be available through the Colorado General Assembly website. Members of the public and the lobby are encouraged to participate remotely in lieu of testifying in person. Our goal is to increase public accessibility as much as possible while ensuring safety in the Capitol.
Members of the public, lobbyists and staff who participate in a committee hearing in person must wear a mask for the duration of the committee hearing and maintain social distancing while in the audience. Individuals providing testimony in person will register to testify by filling out an electronic form, rather than a paper sheet. The form will be available one hour before the scheduled start time of the bill hearing."
House procedures for remote testimony, including how to sign up, can be found here.
Senate procedures for remote testimony, including how to sign up, can be found here.
MONDAY, MARCH 22
1:30 p.m., House Agriculture, Livestock & Water Committee, Room 107
- HB 1160, Duran and Soper — Care Of Dogs & Cats In Pet Animal Facilities
1:30 p.m., House State, Civics, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee, Legislative Services Building, Room A (LSB-A)
- SB 026, Ortiz — Restoration Of Honor Act
- HB 1213, Soper — Conversion Of Pinnacol Assurance. Background here.
TUESDAY, MARCH 23
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SB 078, Sullivan and Herod — Lost Or Stolen Firearms. Background here.
- SB 073, Michaelson Jenet and Soper — Civil Action Statute Of Limitations Sexual Assault. Background here.
1:30 p.m., House Transportation & Local Government Committee, LSB-A
2 p.m., Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SB 132, Donovan — Digital Communications Regulation
- HB 1075, Gonzales— Replace The Term Illegal Alien
- SB 159, Sonnenberg — Prohibit Electronic Transfer Of Records
2 p.m., Senate Transportation & Energy Committee, Room 357
- SB 114, Kirkmeyer — Min Setback New Schools From Existing Oil & Gas
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24
Ag Day at the Capitol: Unlike in years past, most of Ag Day will be virtual. Crafted box lunches will be delivered to each legislator at their office.
1:30 p.m., House Health & Insurance, Room 112
- HB 1017, Neville — Protect Human Life At Conception
- HB 1183, Luck — Induced Termination Of Pregnancy State Registrar
1:30 p.m. House Judiciary Committee, Room 107
- HB 1108, Esgar— Gender Identity Expression Antidiscrimination
- HB 1110, Ortiz — CO Laws For Persons With Disabilities
- HB 1143, Froelich and Soper — Protect Survivors' Rights To Rape Kit Evidence
2 p.m., Senate Business, Labor & Technology Committee, Room 352
- SB 134, Bridges and Lundeen — Retail Liquor Stores Additional Licenses
1:30 p.m., Senate Finance Committee, Old Supreme Court
THURSDAY, MARCH 25
Upon adjournment, Senate Transportation & Energy Committee, Room 357
- SB 103, Fenberg and Winter — Sunset Office Of Consumer Counsel
1:30 p.m., House Business Affairs & Labor Committee, Room 112
- HB 1051, Geitner and Bird — Public Info Applicants For Public Employment
1:30 p.m. Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, Room 352
- SB 150, Woodward and Garcia — Reserve Big Game Hunting Licenses For Residents
- SB 166, Rankin and Fenberg — CO Fire Commission Recommendations
- SB 168, Woodward — Hunting Or Fishing License State Wildlife Area
- HB 1102, Jaquez Lewis — Consumer Protection For Dog & Cat Purchasers
1:30 p.m., Senate Education Committee, Room 357
- SB 182, Buckner — School Discipline
1:30 p.m., Senate Judiciary Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SB 176, Winter and Pettersen — Protecting Opportunities & Workers' Rights Act
