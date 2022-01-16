Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website.
Options for public testimony during committee hearings can be found here.
House regulations regarding remote testimony can be found here. Senate regulations are here.
According to General Assembly safety protocols: "Masks should be worn at all times while in the Capitol or anywhere in the Capitol Complex. Legislative staff, the press, and the public are required to wear masks while in House and Senate space, including chamber floors, galleries, lobbies, and committee rooms and hallways. Members of the public, press, lobbyists, staff, and members can request a mask at the testing site adjacent to the south entrance to the Capitol. Legislators and staff can get a mask at the front desks of the House and Senate chambers."
MONDAY, JANUARY 17
The General Assembly is not meeting, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 18
The first full week is mainly SMART (State Measurement for Accountable, Responsive, and Transparent Government) Act hearings.
Upon adjournment: Joint Finance Committee, JBC Hearing Room (Legislative Services Building, third floor)
- SMART Act presentations from Department of Revenue, Department of Treasurer
- Presentation from the Public Employees' Retirement Association (PERA)
- Public testimony
Upon adjournment: Joint State Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Room 271
- SMART Act presentation from the Department of State, Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
- Public testimony
1:30 p.m., Joint Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources and House Agriculture, Livestock and Water committees, Room 271
- SMART Act presentation from the Department of Natural Resources, followed by public testimony
- SMART Act presentation from the Department of Agriculture, followed by public testimony
Other meetings of note:
The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission is meeting at 9 a.m. via Webex. The agenda includes an update on the Tina Peters complaint.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 20
Upon adjournment, Joint Senate Transportation & Energy and House Energy & Environment committees, Room 271
- SMART Act presentation from the Colorado Energy Office
- SMART Act presentation from the Publics Utilities Commission
- SMART Act presentation from the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission
- Public testimony
1:30 p.m., Joint Education committees, Room 271
- SMART Act presentation from the Colorado Department of Education
- SMART Act presentation from the Department of Higher Education
FRIDAY, JANUARY 21
Upon adjournment, Joint Business Affairs & Labor, Room 271
- SMART Act hearing for the Department of Regulatory Agencies
- SMART Act hearing for the Department of Personnel and Administration
- SMART Act hearing for the Department of Labor & Employment
- SMART Act hearing for the Office of Economic Development and International Trade
- Public testimony
