Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.

Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website.

According to General Assembly safety protocols: "Masks should be worn at all times while in the Capitol or anywhere in the Capitol Complex."

MONDAY, JANUARY 17

The General Assembly is not meeting, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 18

The first full week is mainly SMART (State Measurement for Accountable, Responsive, and Transparent Government) Act hearings.

Upon adjournment: Joint Finance Committee, JBC Hearing Room (Legislative Services Building, third floor)

SMART Act presentations from Department of Revenue, Department of Treasurer

Presentation from the Public Employees' Retirement Association (PERA)

Public testimony

Upon adjournment: Joint State Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Room 271

SMART Act presentation from the Department of State, Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

Public testimony

1:30 p.m., Joint Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources and House Agriculture, Livestock and Water committees, Room 271

SMART Act presentation from the Department of Natural Resources, followed by public testimony

SMART Act presentation from the Department of Agriculture, followed by public testimony

Other meetings of note:

The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission is meeting at 9 a.m. via Webex. The agenda includes an update on the Tina Peters complaint.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 20

Upon adjournment, Joint Senate Transportation & Energy and House Energy & Environment committees, Room 271

SMART Act presentation from the Colorado Energy Office

SMART Act presentation from the Publics Utilities Commission

SMART Act presentation from the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission

Public testimony

1:30 p.m., Joint Education committees, Room 271

SMART Act presentation from the Colorado Department of Education

SMART Act presentation from the Department of Higher Education

FRIDAY, JANUARY 21

Upon adjournment, Joint Business Affairs & Labor, Room 271