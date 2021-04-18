Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website.
Testimony and safety protocols for testifying in person at the state Capitol:
"Members of the public and the lobby may submit written testimony on any bill from the time the bill is scheduled until the committee takes action on the bill. Remote testimony will also be available through the Colorado General Assembly website. Members of the public and the lobby are encouraged to participate remotely in lieu of testifying in person. Our goal is to increase public accessibility as much as possible while ensuring safety in the Capitol.
"Members of the public, lobbyists and staff who participate in a committee hearing in person must wear a mask for the duration of the committee hearing and maintain social distancing while in the audience. Individuals providing testimony in person will register to testify by filling out an electronic form, rather than a paper sheet. The form will be available one hour before the scheduled start time of the bill hearing."
House procedures for remote testimony, including how to sign up, can be found here.
Senate procedures for remote testimony, including how to sign up, can be found here.
SPECIAL NOTE: The Joint Budget Committee will begin meeting week of April 26 as the conference committee on Senate Bill 205, the 2021-22 state budget, to resolve differences between the House and Senate versions. Times TBA. Background here and here.
MONDAY, APRIL 19
1:30 p.m. House Agriculture, Livestock & Water Committee, Room 107
- HB 1260, Garnett and Catlin — General Fund Transfer Implement State Water Plan (part of the Colorado Recovery Plan stimulus) Background here.
- HB 1262, Lontine and Lynch — Money Support Agricultural Events Organization (part of the Colorado Recovery Plan stimulus)
TUESDAY, APRIL 20
Upon adjournment, House Health & Insurance Committee, Room 112
- SB 139, Lontine and Soper — Coverage For Telehealth Dental Services
- Possible: not listed on the calendar as of April 18, but HB 1232 (Colorado Option Health Benefit Plan) may come up for action either Tuesday or Wednesday, according to sources. Colorado Politics will update as more information becomes available. Background here.
1:30 p.m., House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services Committee, Room 112
- HB 1258, Michaelson Jenet and Van Winkle — Rapid Mental Health Response For Colorado Youth (part of the Colorado Recovery Plan stimulus)
2 p.m., Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SB 199, Jaquez Lewis and Winter — Remove Barriers To Certain Public Opportunities (For action only)
- HB 1051, Pettersen — Public Info Applicants For Public Employment
- HB 1011, Gonzales and Moreno — Multilingual Ballot Access For Voters
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21
Upon adjournment, House Business Affairs & Labor Committee, Room 112
- HB 1264, Sullivan and Young — Funds Workforce Dev Increase Worker Skills (part of the Colorado Recovery Plan stimulus)
Upon adjournment, House Education Committee, Room 107
- HB 1259, Bacon — Extended Learning Opportunities (part of the Colorado Recovery Plan stimulus)
Upon adjournment, Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SB 235, Jaquez Lewis Stimulus Funding — Dept Of Ag Efficiency Programs (part of the Colorado Recovery Plan stimulus)
Upon adjournment, Senate Education Committee, Room 357
- Presentation from CDE on COVID-related learning loss and funding
Upon adjournment, Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 352
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Old Supreme Court
- HB 1250, Herod and Gonzales-Gutierrez — Measures to Address Law Enforcement Accountability
- HB 1251, Caraveo and Herod — Appropriate Use Of Chemical Restraints On A Person
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
Upon adjournment, House Finance Committee, Room 112
1:30 p.m., House Business Affairs & Labor Committee, Room 112
- HB 1244, Valdez A. — Restrictions On Collection & Use Of Biometric Info
1:30 p.m., House Energy & Environment Committee, Room 271 (Old State Library)
- HB 1253, Froelich and Gray — Renewable & Clean Energy Project Grants (part of the Colorado Recovery Plan stimulus)
1:30 p.m., Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SB 203, Bridges and Simpson — Funding For Colorado Proud (part of the Colorado Recovery Plan stimulus)
- HB 1223, Story and Coram — Create Outdoor Recreation Industry Office
- SB 237, Donovan — Create Forest Health Council In DNR
- HB 1160, Ginal and Coram — Care Of Dogs & Cats In Pet Animal Facilities
1:30 p.m., Senate Education Committee, Room 357
- SB 236, Story and Sonnenberg — Increase Capacity Early Childhood Care & Education (part of the Colorado Recovery Plan stimulus)
- HB 1103, Pettersen and Coram — Media Literacy Implementation. Background here.
- HB 1055, Pettersen — Compensaton For School District Board Members
1:30 p.m., Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 352
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.