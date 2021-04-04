Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website.
Testimony and safety protocols for testifying in person at the state Capitol:
"Members of the public and the lobby may submit written testimony on any bill from the time the bill is scheduled until the committee takes action on the bill. Remote testimony will also be available through the Colorado General Assembly website. Members of the public and the lobby are encouraged to participate remotely in lieu of testifying in person. Our goal is to increase public accessibility as much as possible while ensuring safety in the Capitol.
"Members of the public, lobbyists and staff who participate in a committee hearing in person must wear a mask for the duration of the committee hearing and maintain social distancing while in the audience. Individuals providing testimony in person will register to testify by filling out an electronic form, rather than a paper sheet. The form will be available one hour before the scheduled start time of the bill hearing."
House procedures for remote testimony, including how to sign up, can be found here.
Senate procedures for remote testimony, including how to sign up, can be found here.
SPECIAL NOTE: On Monday, April 5, the Long Appropriations Bill and related bills are slated to be introduced in the state Senate. The week ahead in the state Senate will mostly be on passing the 2021-22 budget and related bills, expected to be done by Friday. Background here.
MONDAY, APRIL 5: Military Appreciation Day
1:30 p.m., House Agriculture, Livestock & Water Committee, Room 107
- HB 1242, Arndt — Create Ag Drought & Climate Resilience Office
- HB 1233, Roberts and Will — Conservation Easement Tax Credit Modifications.
1:30 p.m., House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee, Legislative Services Building, Room A (LSB-A)
- HB 1212, Soper — Diversity Of Governor's Appointments To Boards
1:30 p.m., House Finance Committee, Room 112
- HB 1208, Cutter and Gray — Natural Disaster Mitigation Enterprise
1:30 p.m., Senate Business, Labor & Technology Committee, Room 352
- SB 060, Donovan — Expand Broadband Service
1:30 p.m., Senate Health & Human Services Committee, Room 357
- HB 1097, Fields — Establish Behavioral Health Administration
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
Upon adjournment, House Transportation & Local Government, Room LSB-A
- SB 084, Gray — Local Government Authority Roughed-in Roads
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Room 107
- HB 1211, Amabile — Regulation Of Restrictive Housing In Jails
1:30 p.m., House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services Committee, Room 112
2 p.m., Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court
- Confirmation of appointments to the Colorado Civil Rights Commissions: Ajay Menon of Fort Collins, Cherylin Peniston of Thornton, Jeremy Ross of Lakewood and Charles Frederick Garcia of Denver
- SB 188, Danielson — Ballot Access For Voters With Disabilities
- HB 1047, Lee — County Commissioner Districts Gerrymandering. Background here.
- HB 1119, Donovan and Coram — Suicide Prevention, Intervention, & Postvention
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7
Upon adjournment, House Business Affairs & Labor Committee, Room 112
- SB 040, Rich — Driver's History Profession Or Occupation Decision
- HB 1056, Pelton — Cost Thresholds For Public Project Bidding Requirements
Upon adjournment, Senate Education Committee, Room 357
- SB 182, Buckner — School Discipline
1:30 p.m., House Health & Insurance Committee, Room 112
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Room 107
- HB 1182, Lynch — Missing Child Emergency Electronic Location Info
THURSDAY, APRIL 8
1:30 p.m. House Business Affairs & Labor Committee, Room 112
- HB 1159, Snyder — Limitations On Regulated Marijuana Delivery
1:30 p.m., House Education Committee, Room 107
- HB 1217, Bockenfeld and Bacon — Military Family Open Enrollment In Public Schools
- SB 067, McLachlan and Carver — Strengthening Civics Education. Background here.
1:30 p.m., House State, Civics, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee, LSB-A
- HB 1065, Ortiz and Carver — Veterans' Hiring Preference
