Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the Legislature’s website.
Testimony and safety protocols for testifying in person at the state Capitol: Members of the lobby and the public should participate remotely, if possible.
"Members of the public and the lobby may submit written testimony on any bill from the time the bill is scheduled until the committee takes action on the bill. Remote testimony will also be available through the Colorado General Assembly website. Members of the public and the lobby are encouraged to participate remotely in lieu of testifying in person. Our goal is to increase public accessibility as much as possible while ensuring safety in the Capitol.
Members of the public, lobbyists and staff who participate in a committee hearing in person must wear a mask for the duration of the committee hearing and maintain social distancing while in the audience. Individuals providing testimony in person will register to testify by filling out an electronic form, rather than a paper sheet. The form will be available one hour before the scheduled start time of the bill hearing."
House procedures for remote testimony, including how to sign up, can be found here.
Senate procedures for remote testimony, including how to sign up, can be found here.
MONDAY, MARCH 8
1:30 p.m., House State, Civic, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, Legislative Services Building (LSB-A) Room A
- House Bill 1086, Luck — Voter Proof Of Citizenship Requirement
- HB 1088, Pico — Annual Audit Statewide Voter Registration System
- HB 1052, Williams — Election Recount Requests
1:30 p.m., Senate Business, Labor & Technology Committee, Room 352
- Senate Bill 080, Woodward — Protections For Entities During COVID-19
1:30 p.m. Senate Finance Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SB 033, Sonnenberg — Conservation Easement Working Group Proposals
- SB 082, Priola and Pettersen — Alcohol Beverage Festival For Tastings & Sales
1:30 p.m. Senate Health & Human Services Committee, Room 357
- SB 123, Ginal and Coram — Expand Canadian Rx Import Program
TUESDAY, MARCH 9
8 a.m. Legislative Audit Committee, Old Supreme Court (agenda not yet announced as of 3/7/21)
1:30 p.m. House Judiciary Committee, Room 107
- HB 1090, Valdez, A. — Criminal Marijuana Offenses
2 p.m. Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SB 005, Woodward — Business Exempt From Public Health Order To Close
- SB 010, Woodward — CO Ballot Signature Verification Act
- SB 130, Holbert — Local Auth For Bus Personal Property Tax Exemption
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10
Upon adjournment, House Energy & Environment Committee, LSB-A
- HB 1040, Will and Arndt — General Fund Money For Reintroduction Of Wolves (FOR ACTION ONLY)
- HB 1052, McKean — Define Pumped Hydroelectricity As Renewable Energy (FOR ACTION ONLY)
1:30 p.m. House Judiciary Committee, Room 107
- HB 1098, Woog — Civil Liability For Extreme Risk Protection Orders
1:30 p.m. Senate Health & Human Services Committee, Room 357
- SB 011, Fields — Pharmacist Prescribe Dispense Opiate Antagonist
- SB 122, Ginal — Opiate Antagonist Bulk Purchase & Standing Orders
THURSDAY, MARCH 11
Upon adjournment, House Finance Committee, Room 112
- HB 1071, Kennedy and Arndt — Ranked Choice Voting In Nonpartisan Elections
- HB 1039, Larson and Titone — Careless Driving Serious Bodily Injury
Upon adjournment, House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee, Room LSB-A
- HB 1011, Caraveo — Multilingual Ballot Access For Voters
- HB 1074, Bradfield — Immunity For Entities During COVID19
1:30 p.m., House Energy & Environment Committee, LSB-A
1:30 p.m. Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, Room 352
- SB 034, Coram — Water Resource Financing Enterprise
- SB 012, Donovan — Former Inmates With Fire Service Experience
- SB 105, Coram — Implement & Finance Gray Wolf Reintroduction
1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee, Old Supreme Court
