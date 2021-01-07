House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy recognized U.S. Rep. Jason Crow late Wednesday night for the "courage, calm and resolve" displayed by the Aurora Democrat and other House members who kept their cool and helped protect the chambers as a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters rampaged through the Capitol.
McCarthy, a California Republican, lauded "the heroes among us" in brief remarks on the House floor after lawmakers returned to finish certifying Joe Biden's election as president. Congressional debate over counting electoral votes was delayed when hundreds of protesters burst into the complex earlier in the day in an attempt to disrupt the tally.
"We saw the worst of America this afternoon," McCarthy said. "Yet in the midst of violence and fear we also saw the best of America. It starts with our law enforcement — the Capitol Police, the National Guard, the FBI, the Secret Service — who faced the most difficult challenges but did their duty with confidence and strength. Many of them are injured right now.
"And it also extends to this chamber, where both Democrats and Republicans showed courage, calm and resolve. I’d like to recognize the members now who help to hold the line: Markwayne Mullen, Tony Gonzalez, Jason Crow, Pat Fallon and Troy Nehls. Working with a Capital Police, they ensured the floor of this chamber was never breached. These are the heroes among us."
Crow, an Army combat veteran serving his second term, was the last lawmaker to leave House chambers after staying to help fellow representatives don emergency masks and evacuate safely while Capitol Police officers barricaded doors and drew their weapons.
"I wasn't going to leave the House floor until every member was gone, so I waited until we were able to get everybody out," Crow told The Denver Post.
Photographs showing Crow comforting Democratic Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania as lawmakers took shelter in the House gallery circulated widely on social media Wednesday, drawing praise for Crow and expressions that the images drove home the gravity of the situation.
"In Colorado, we know that @JasonCrowCO6 is a fighter for democracy and a caring person," Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser tweeted Wednesday night. "Today, the nation saw that. So grateful he is safe."
