It's safe to say no one enjoys driving through the Gap, the 18 mile stretch of I-25 between Castle Rock and Monument. It's been a driver's nightmare for years, including the past three years during construction of new lanes.
Let the champagne bottles be uncorked. The $419 million Gap project is opening almost a year ahead of schedule.
Gov. Jared Polis, joined by Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, Douglas County commissioners, U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and officials from the Colorado Department of Transportation and Kraemer North America construction -- on Monday unveiled an early holiday gift for travelers. By mid-December, the entire 18-mile reconfigured section, including its new express toll lane, wider shoulders and four wildlife underpasses -- will be fully open. An exact date is expected at the end of this month.
The express lane will be free until late in 2022, Polis said Monday.
"This is the gift of time and the gift of safety," he said.
A wider highway will be safer not just for motorists but for Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement. During the past five years, two state troopers -- Cody Donahue and Jaimie Jursevics -- have died during routine traffic stops in the Gap's Douglas County section.
The officials all lauded the collaborative efforts that led to the project being completed ahead of schedule and somewhat under budget. That collaboration resulted in $25 million from El Paso County and $10 million from Douglas County, and a $65 million federal grant that had the support of the entire Colorado delegation in 2018. The biggest source of funding was $250 million came from the Colorado Transportation Commission. The project's expected budget is $419 million, increased from $350 million when additional funding came in through SB 17-267, and which allowed the project to add several new bridges as well as the wildlife underpasses.
Suthers was part of the bipartisan and collaborative effort among the state, CDOT, the federal government, local counties and contractors.
"We have two of the forty largest cities in America, separated by 70 miles," Suthers told Colorado Politics. "Given how dependent we are on tourism and military infrastructure that has to use the highways...it was just an unacceptable situation."
Suthers said that in 2016 CDOT estimated the project would take 10 years. "We have to do this quicker," Suthers relayed to then-CDOT Executive Director Shailen Bhatt. "Here we are, in less than six years" from start to finish. "It was a real collaborative effort," Suthers added.
State Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument, was also on hand for the announcement, and cheered the addition of an extra lane on the hilly approach to his community. That climbing lane expands the highway in that section to four lanes instead of three. "It was real smart, the way we were able to put this project together. The approach into Monument has always been a pinch point," Lundeen told Colorado Politics. "Smart things like that have gone into the scope of this project."
The project got underway while Hickenlooper was governor, and groundbreaking took place in September, 2018. He told Colorado Politics he did not expect the project to be finished a year early. "So often, these projects, when you get into construction, unless the planning is done really well, there's all these unexpected bottlenecks. We did most of the studies and planning" ahead of time, and thought four years would be pretty good for completion. Now it's three. "What's not to love about that?"
Bennet talked of the economic benefit of the project, as well as the early completion. Collaboration at the local level made it possible and easier to do the work, he said "This is a model for the rest of the country."
With $4 billion headed to Colorado for roads and bridges, wastewater treatment and broadband, through the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden last week, "no state is readier to participate in this investment than Colorado," Bennet said.
"I'm just delighted that this has come in the way it has. It establishes Colorado as a real leader in implementation of funds," Bennet later told Colorado Politics.
CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew explained some of the "how" on why the project finished early. It was largely due to the collaboration with the contractor, Kraemer North America, she said. CDOT Chief Engineer Steve Harelson explained one change, an innovative method of paving the highway that saved $10 million on the paving phases. Another money-saving innovation, which also came through collaboration early on with Kraemer, changed the height of the concrete barriers that divided the highway.
Lew explained that many of the savings were a result of bringing in the contractor during the design phase and constant communication. Finishing the project almost a year early will also result in savings.
Also at Monday's announcement: Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas, who told Colorado Politics that the $10 million from her county came from realigning of budgets, a 2021 voter-approved ballot measure and without raising taxes.
The project was also personal to Thomas. She's a former state trooper who in 1987 arrested a hit-and-run driver who killed another state trooper, Charlie Fry, in an auto-pedestrian accident that took place at the top of Monument Hill. "This was personal. There's a great deal of satisfaction," she said.
What's left in the next month: landscaping, testing the toll mechanisms and other auxiliary work that isn't part of the highway itself.
This story has been updated.
