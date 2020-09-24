The Colorado Education Association, the state's largest teacher union, has sent out its member voting recommendations for November.
It's got a few surprises, including that it's not 100% Democratic-leaning.
The recommendation for Senate District 35 is the outlier — you'd expect the CEA to endorse the Democrat, Trinidad City Councilman Carlos Lopez, but you'd be wrong. The CEA has endorsed — and made a $2,500 contribution to — Republican Cleave Simpson of Alamosa. Lopez has received a $500 contribution from the American Federation of Teachers.
There are more than few gaps in the rest of the CEA's recommendations for the state House and Senate.
The CEA made recommendations for 45 Democratic candidates for the House, out of the 65 races; and Democratic candidates in 12 out of the 18 races for the senate.
A recommendation doesn't necessarily imply an endorsement, which often comes with campaign cash. Some of those on the recommended list have yet to see contributions from CEA or other teacher unions around the state.
Since January 1, the CEA's Public Education Committee, its small donor committee, has made $165,375 in contributions for the 2020 election. Of that, $12,500 went to the state Democratic Party. The rest went to candidates for the House, Senate, state board of education and the CU Board of Regents.
So where is the CEA sitting out? Four seats in El Paso County, all safe Republican seats, didn't make the list. That's HD 14, represented by Rep. Shane Sandridge, HD15, the seat held by Rep. Dave Williams, HD 16, an open seat held by Rep. Larry Liston, who's running for the Senate; and HD 19, the rural part of El Paso County represented by Rep. Tim Geitner.
Where the CEA did venture: HD 21, an open seat currently held by term-limited Rep. Lois Landgraf. Democratic Liz Rosenbaum, who has been touted as a rising star in the El Paso Democratic Party and is an activist on the water contamination issues in Fountain and Security-Widefield, picked up the CEA recommendation. But as of September 16, that hasn't translated into an actual contribution from the CEA, or even the El Paso County Democratic Party.
The CEA also didn't make recommendations in many rural districts that are Republican strongholds, including the Eastern Plains, the Western Slope — save for HD59, held by Democratic Rep. Barbara McLachlan — and Douglas and Weld counties.
Another notable miss: HD43, which the Democratic House Majority Project has tapped for flipping in 2020. That seat is held by Assistant House Minority Leader Kevin Van Winkle of Highlands Ranch. His opponent, Jennifer Mitkowski, has been active in elections for the Douglas County School Board, according to her website. She has received a $500 contribution from the American Federation of Teachers, which is the union affiliated with the Douglas County Federation of Teachers.
The CEA also had no recommendation for HD 60, which includes Chaffee, Custer, Park and part of Fremont County. The district is losing Republican Rep. Jim Wilson of Salida to term limits in 2020. Wilson has been the champion for state-paid full-day kindergarten during the entirety of his time in the House, and got it across the finish line in 2019 with an assist from McLachlan, chair of the House Education Committee.
The lack of recommendations also extended to Senate races in Republican strongholds in Douglas, El Paso and Weld counties.
In the Senate, the CEA recommended all the incumbent Democrats, including those in safe seats, and all the Democrats running in contested seats. That includes the Democratic candidates in SD 25, currently held by Republican Sen. Kevin Priola of Henderson and SD 27, currently held by Republican Sen. Jack Tate of Centennial, who chose not to run for re-election this year.
The one Democratic Senate candidate who didn't get a recommendation: Rep. Sonya Jaquez Lewis, a Democrat who currently represents HD 12 and who is running to succeed Democratic Sen. Mike Foote of Lafayette, who chose not to run this year.
The CEA recommendation list also recommended the Democratic candidates running for the U.S. House in CD 1, CD 2, CD 3, CD 6 and CD 7 and for former Gov. John Hickenlooper in the U.S. Senate contest.
In a statement Wednesday, CEA President Amie Baca-Ohlert said “the 39,000 members of the Colorado Education Association will work toward electing pro-public education candidates and passing pro-public education ballot measures because not only do our students and educators need it, but they deserve it."
The statement also pointed out that when the state’s 2020 legislative session adjourned in June, public education in Colorado was worse off than when the session convened in January. "Already victim to more than $8 billion in funding cuts since 2008, public education in Colorado saw this year’s $577 million deficit via the Budget Stabilization Factor nearly double to a record $1.18 billion due to the global COVID-19 pandemic."
On the ballot issues, the CEA took positions on seven of the 11 ballot measures. They recommended "yes" votes on Proposition 113 (National Popular Vote), Prop 118 (Paid Family Leave), Prop EE, the tobacco tax that will fund early childhood education; and Amendment B, the repeal of the Gallagher Amendment. They did not have a recommendation on Proposition 114 (gray wolves reintroduction), Proposition 115, the anti-abortion measure; Amendment 77, on gaming and Amendment C, on bingo. The CEA is against Propositions 116 and 117 (income tax rate reduction and voter approval of fees), as well as Amendment 76, which changes the Constitutional language on voter citizenship from "every citizen" can vote to "only citizens" can vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.