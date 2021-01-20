President Joe Biden plans to sweep aside prominent elements of Donald Trump's signature immigration policies within hours of his inauguration Wednesday, signing executive orders whose effects will be felt in Colorado, where one in 10 residents is an immigrant.
Among the 17 executive actions the new president is expected to sign are several aimed at undoing some of the most high-profile and controversial measures of Trump's presidency, which discarded longstanding Republican positions on immigration and free trade.
“We’ll press forward with speed and urgency, for we have much to do in this winter of peril and significant possibilities — much to repair, much to restore, much to heal, much to build and much to gain,” said Biden, a Democrat, in his inaugural address.
Biden's orders will stop construction of the wall along the country's southern border with Mexico and revoke a ban on travel from several predominantly Muslim countries. He's also extending to June 2022 the legal status of a group of Liberians that fled the West African country's civil war and Ebola outbreak.
Reversing a Trump administration policy, Biden will fully restore the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, under which an estimated 31,560 Colorado residents received initial approvals or renewals. DACA shields undocumented people who arrived in the United States as children from deportation for two-year periods. The U.S. Supreme Court last summer blocked the Trump Administration’s attempt to end the program.
“The ideal situation would be to give us a path to something more permanent,” Efrain Leal Escalera, an Aurora resident who has been in the country for 25 years, told KDVR.
The American Immigration Council, based in Washington, D.C., estimates that 10% of Colorado residents are immigrants, and one-third of that population — 190,000 people — is undocumented.
One of Biden’s executive orders will change enforcement priorities for U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement. His campaign platform included an end to workplace raids and seemed to place arrests at schools or faith houses off-limits for arrests.
“Targeting people who have never been convicted of a serious criminal offense and who have lived, worked and contributed to our economy and our communities for decades is the definition of counterproductive,” the Biden campaign website reads.
Colorado already took a stand against ICE arrests at courthouses, when the General Assembly passed and Gov. Jared Polis signed into law a bill last year to prohibit such enforcement actions. Arash Jahanian, an attorney with Meyer Law Office, called it the “strongest state law” at the time.
Biden’s move to overturn a Trump administration directive to exclude undocumented immigrants from the census would likely be a net benefit to the state, as Colorado is poised to gain an additional, eighth district for the U.S. House of Representatives. The census also uses population and demographic data to direct spending to states for some federal programs.
Biden's team also previewed a sweeping immigration bill that would grant legal status and a path to citizenship for anyone in the United States before Jan. 1, covering an estimated 11 million people — along with a bevy of other immigration and foreign-aid provisions.
Under the proposed legislation, the path to citizenship for most immigrants would take eight years, but those enrolled in the DACA program, some immigrants who have fled war-torn countries and certain farmworkers would wait just three years. told KDVR.
