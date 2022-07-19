Tom Sullivan started his day on July 20, 2012, like any other day.
He got up at 2:30 a.m. to make coffee, getting ready for his 4 a.m. job at the post office.
He turned on the TV to catch up on sports scores, but the TV was turned to a news channel.
It was there he first heard of the shooting at the Century 16 movie theater at the Aurora Town Center that had taken place just a few hours earlier.
He didn’t know it was the theater his son, Alex, went to for the midnight showing of The Dark Knight Rises, in celebration of his 27th birthday.
“I tried to call him a couple of times to make sure he was okay,” Tom recounted, adding he asked him to stay in touch.
At 6:30 a.m., his wife, Terry, called him.
“I tried to assure her that I’d been calling Alex,” he said, thinking Alex’s phone was on mute.
That’s when Terry told him Alex had been shot and that Tom needed to get over to Gateway High School right away. That was the end of his service at the post office.
Alex was among the 12 people who died in the shooting that night. Another 70 were injured.
Tom Sullivan, 66, had moved around a lot when he was a child, the son of Air Force service members. Eventually, the family settled in Rochester, New York, where he went to high school.
After graduation in 1974, he joined the Air Force just as the Vietnam conflict was ending. He served as a crew chief on a KC-135, a refueling aircraft, until he was honorably discharged in 1977.
He married Terry, his high school sweetheart, in 1978, and two years later moved to Colorado. Alex came along in 1985, and daughter Megan, the following year.
In 1986, Sullivan began working for the U.S. Post Office, and soon thereafter began earning his degree at Metropolitan State College (now University) in journalism and accounting. That led him to his first activism, as a union representative for the postal workers.
Terry was hired by the Cherry Creek School District, driving buses for kids with special needs. They moved to Centennial in 1992.
Then came 2012, and July 20, a Friday.
The murders of 26 people, including 20 children, at the Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown, CT, happened less than six months later.
That spurred Sullivan into action. He joined the Newtown Action Alliance and began to press lawmakers in Washington, D.C. for what he and many others describe as common sense gun legislation. He retired from the Post Office with 30 years of service.
Sullivan also got locally active beginning in 2013. That’s the year Democrats in charge of the Colorado General Assembly passed a trio of gun control laws to limit the size of ammunition magazines, put more teeth in background checks for firearms transfers, and require the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to collect a fee for background checks. He showed up at the state Capitol more than a dozen times to testify on some of those bills.
The activism helped, he said.
His wife and daughter received therapy after Alex’s murder.
“I was more open to talking about it and wasn’t going to talk to a therapist about something I hadn’t already discussed with others,” he said. “I was rather freely talking about my feelings and how things were.”
Staying engaged and having something to do on a regular basis became his therapy. He made a collage with pictures of Alex that he would hand out to legislators at the state and federal levels to let them know who Alex was.
And while he traveled to Washington and met with lawmakers and President Obama, it wasn’t enough.
“I felt that I needed to be a part of actual legislative work inside instead of trying to influence from the outside,” he said.
So, his next stop was to run for the Colorado General Assembly to represent House District 37. It wouldn’t be easy. No Democrat had ever represented the district, and its current officeholder, Rep. Cole Wist, was the assistant minority leader of the House who won his 2016 election by 8 percentage points.
That all changed in 2018. During the legislative session that year, Wist and Rep. Alec Garnett, D-Denver, sponsored the first Extreme Risk Protective Order (ERPO) bill, but it failed to clear the Senate. That meant Wist was breaking ranks with Republicans, including their allies, the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners.
RMGO took aim at Wist, who said in a tweet in 2019 that the group “carpet bombed my house district with negative flyers.” He lost the race to Sullivan by 7 percentage points.
In 2019, with a Democratic majority in the state Senate, the ERPO bill, with Sullivan and Garnett at the helm, made it to the governor’s desk and was signed into law.
Sullivan became the target of a recall effort after the ERPO bill became law. Backed by now-Colorado GOP party chair Kristi Burton Brown, the recall was called off, in part because anti-gun violence groups pledged $100,000 to fight it. Brown vowed to ensure Sullivan wouldn’t win reelection in 2020.
Sullivan won the 2020 contest by 9 percentage points.
Sullivan hasn’t stopped working on gun laws, nor reminding lawmakers of Alex.
From the well of the House, he often tells his colleagues how many Fridays it has been since Alex's murder. The beginning of the January 2022 session marked the 493rd Friday since Alex died.
The work goes on: Sullivan sponsored the 2021 law that set up a state office of gun violence prevention and another to require firearms owners to report when their guns are lost or stolen. He went to Washington, D.C. on June 25 to witness President Biden sign into law the Bipartisan Safe Communities Act, which includes funding to help states implement red flag laws.
Sullivan is eyeing Senate District 27, which has no incumbent following redistricting. Should he return to the state Capitol come January, he has a big target on his list – a bill to ban the sale of automatic or semi-automatic weapons for those under the age of 21. It’s a bill he tried to get introduced in the 2022 session but told Colorado Politics he was discouraged from doing so under a veto threat from the governor.
You won’t see Sullivan at the memorial to the victims of the Aurora theater shooting Wednesday. He said in a Tuesday press conference he plans to be at home, sharing stories of Alex, whose 37th birthday would have been on Wednesday, with his granddaughter.
His wife and daughter plan to attend the memorial service.
