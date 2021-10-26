Former U.S. Rep. Tom Tancredo made it official Tuesday: the Lakewood Republican is endorsing U.S. Senate candidate Erik Aadland, one of eight Republicans running for the Colorado seat held by Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet.

“Erik has served our country proudly in combat, and now he’s taking that leadership experience into the U.S. Senate race in service once again,” said Tancredo in a statement. “He cares deeply about the direction we are headed and has the drive and know how to help lead our nation out of chaos and to put us back on course.”

Tancredo, who ran for governor three times, introduced Aadland at his campaign kick-off on Sept. 11 at a Lakewood park. He told Colorado Politics at the event that he felt Aadland was a strong candidate but wasn't yet ready to make a formal endorsement.

In a release, an Aadland campaign spokeswoman said the first-time candidate is "strongly aligned" with Tancredo on immigration policy, describing their shared position as "calling for better methods to manage immigration in a manner that is compassionate but also protects American citizens."

Added the spokeswoman: "Both men share the conviction that American citizens are the highest priority and most important beneficiaries of public policies."

Tancredo earned a reputation for hardline immigration proposals during his five terms in the House and in his 2008 presidential campaign, when he often clashed with eventual GOP nominee then-U.S. Sen. John McCain on the issue.

“I’m deeply grateful to have Congressman Tancredo’s endorsement,” said Aadland in a written statement. “His proven experience in serving Colorado and the United States is extensive and commendable; to have his endorsement is a significant honor.”

Aadland, a decorated Army combat veteran and graduate of West Point Military Academy, worked in the oil and gas industry before launching his campaign this spring shortly after changing his registration from unaffiliated to Republican.

Other Republicans running for the nomination include state Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Cañon City, 2008 Olympian and Air Force veteran Eli Bremer, developer and former Fort Collins Councilman Gino Campana, construction company owner Joe O'Dea, former talk radio host and actress Deborah Flora, former congressional candidate Peter Yu and Army veteran and first-time candidate Juli Henry.

The primary to designate candidates for next year's election in Colorado is June 28.

