Coloradans felt 15% less concerned about their safety than Americans as a whole, according to a new survey of more than 5,000 people administered in fall 2019.
“Although Colorado shows lower levels of worry about security overall, it has slightly higher concern for specific violent crimes,” explained Rebecca Edwards with SafeWise, a research company for security products. “This could be due to the slight rise of violent crime across the state.”
Ten percent of respondents in Colorado reported having been affected by a mass shooting, compared to 7% of Americans as a whole. The percentage of Coloradans who described themselves as worried about crime on a daily basis dropped from 50% in the 2019 survey to 39% in the survey prepared for 2020.
The safest cities in Colorado, measured by the rate of violent and property crimes, tended to be smaller and farther away from metro areas. Windsor and Milliken topped the list, while Castle Rock and Parker were the only jurisdictions in metropolitan Denver to rank in the top 10.
Digital security and property crime were the biggest concerns in the state, and nearly one-third of respondents to the survey had a security system or camera at their home. Despite a slight increase in violent crime, the safest cities in Colorado were below both the statewide and national violent crime averages.
