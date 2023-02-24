A recent survey confirmed how wide open the race for Denver's next mayor is, with 60% of voters undecided with just a month to go before they head to the polls.
To learn more about the candidates and how the contest is shaping up, Colorado Politics and The Denver Gazette are hosting a townhall with political experts.
Here are a few other questions: Who are the frontrunners and why? How are the candidates positioning their campaigns in a very crowded 17-person race? What are the major issues? What challenges will the next mayor face?
And don't hesitate to send in your questions to [email protected] and [email protected]
The townhall is free to attend. To join, register here.
The panelists are Ian Silverii, a veteran Democratic strategist; Alan Salazar, the chief of staff of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock; strategist Kate Roberts at the 76 Group and Mike Kopp, President and CEO of Colorado Concern.
The next mayor faces big challenges magnified by Denver's unique characteristics, including homelessness, housing affordability and crime.
Denver’s all-mail municipal election is set for April 4. If none of the candidates secures more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will face off in a runoff election in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.