Colorado’s Chief Information Officer will be leaving her post on Sept. 4, after serving for just under two years as the state government’s information technology leader.
Theresa Szczurek, who is also the executive director of the Governor’s Office of Information Technology and a cabinet official, was involved with the launch of the Colorado Digital ID, which is part of the myColorado mobile app, and the Sales and Use Tax Simplification system during her tenure.
“We can’t thank Theresa enough for her work to advance the state’s IT culture and enhance virtual access to government services in Colorado. She dedicated herself to improving customer satisfaction and ensuring that these essential services are delivered effectively and efficiently to Coloradans,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “Theresa has also been critical in helping the state leverage IT to weather the impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic. We wish her the best as she takes the next step in her career.”
During the pandemic, Szczurek also worked to ensure IT systems were in place at COVID-19 alternate care sites. Anthony Neal-Graves, who is the Colorado Broadband Office’s executive director and OIT’s chief operations officer, will take over the leadership role on an interim basis while the Polis administration looks for a permanent replacement.
The governor’s office did not respond to an inquiry about Szczurek’s intended employment after September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.