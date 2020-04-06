The state is urging people visiting grocery stores at the beginning of the month to be mindful of Coloradans receiving federal food assistance, some of which is only valid for specifically-designated items.
Approximately 431,415 individuals in Colorado receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called food stamps, and 80,000 individuals are enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). In Colorado, WIC benefits go out on the first of the month, while SNAP benefits become available in the first 10 days of the month depending on the last social security number digit for the head of the household.
“If a store runs out of WIC-approved foods and infant formula, those who rely on the program to feed themselves and their children will have to use their own limited funds for non-WIC products or leave empty-handed,” said Jordan Johnson of the Colorado Department of Human Services. “We are urging Coloradans to choose a label or option that isn’t designated for WIC — and in general, only purchase what they need.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, grocery stores have seen certain products leave shelves quickly as customers stock up on items thought to be essential, such as toilet paper and eggs. Some stores have offered special hours for senior citizens to shop so that they can avoid a heightened risk of coronavirus transmission during more crowded times.
SNAP recipients generally cannot use electronic benefits transfer cards to purchase groceries online for delivery. However, retailers that allow customers to enter a PIN upon delivery do qualify. SNAP benefits cannot pay for delivery charges, and WIC benefits cannot be used for online orders at all.
There are 7,835 approved items for WIC recipients in Colorado, including pasta, fruits and vegetables, and infant formula. On Friday, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse announced that he would propose new legislation allowing for SNAP benefits to go toward durable household goods, including diapers and cleaning supplies, during the pandemic. Neguse also will attempt to allow for SNAP and WIC benefits to apply for deliveries.
“We must ensure families across Colorado who depend on food security offered through these programs can continue to feed their families without violating social distancing protocols or Colorado’s stay-at-home order,” he said.
The Colorado Department of Agriculture has a working group to monitor the food supply chain, and so far there is “plenty of food,” said Johnson. The state has received $5.3 million from one of the congressional relief bills, which is going to assist food banks. SNAP benefits average $247 monthly, although Colorado has received a federal waiver to pay all households the maximum monthly amount for March and April.
Those payments will take effect on April 6-8 and appear as a single lump sum. WIC benefits average $50 per participant monthly and comprise specific items.
