The state has debuted a new portal for businesses that experience more than $100,000 in sales to file sales and use tax remittances.
“We’ve heard the concerns from the business community and relief is here,” said Brendon Reese, taxation senior director. “This online portal will eliminate manual processes and make registration, filing, and payment of sales and use taxes easier and more reliable.”
Of Colorado’s 272 municipalities, 97 can establish their own tax base under home rule. Coupled with a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision that permitted sales tax remittances for online purchases, a task force advocated for legislation to create a simplified, single system where businesses could look up tax information and submit their payments.
The result of that effort, the new Sales and Use Tax System, uses a geographical information system to allow for lookups, and the ability to calculate tax rates on items by jurisdiction.
“This is a first-of-its-kind technology solution for the state of Colorado created in collaboration between state government, local jurisdictions, vendors and the business community,” said Scott McKimmy, the Colorado Department of Revenue’s business innovation director.
The department announced that more than half of the 71 self-collecting home rule localities are now participating in SUTS.
