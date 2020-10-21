Following the closure of U.S. Forest Service land in several Colorado counties under severe fire conditions, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will present hunters with an option for refunds on their hunting licenses.
“Colorado has more than 23 million acres of public land and the fires are on a small portion of that land,” said JT Romatzke, regional manager for CPW in northwest Colorado. “We are trying to provide flexibility for hunters while also letting them know that the wildlife is still out there.”
Previously, 650,000 acres largely in Larimer County closed due to the Cameron Peak Fire, CPW reported. But the CalWood and Lefthand Canyon fires prompted the Forest Service to expand the temporary closures. Even for those areas not under that level of restriction, other fire measures — such as campfire bans — still apply.
The state cautioned that not all licenses will be eligible for a refund. CPW noted the opportunity presented by wildlife fleeing for their lives to other geographic areas, where those with applicable licenses could still hunt them.
But for people whose licenses restrict them to the area, known as a unit, under the fire prohibition, CPW has provided instructions for receiving refunds. The agency previously announced a COVID-19 refund policy, requiring requests to happen 30 days prior to the start of the hunting season or with documentation of extreme medical circumstances.
