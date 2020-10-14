Multiple state agencies will hold a three-hour online listening session on Oct. 20 to receive questions and input about the new Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap.
The plan, which the state released on Sept. 30, suggests actions Colorado can take to reduce its greenhouse gas pollution by 26% from 2005 levels by 2025, and by 50% by 2030.
“Achieving the 2030 goals will rely on deep reductions in pollution from electricity generation by continuing the transition to renewable energy, as well as deep reductions in methane pollution from the oil and gas industry, which makes up the largest source of non-combustion emissions in the state,” reads one of the findings from the plan.
The state indicated that it would especially like to hear from communities that climate change disproportionately affects. Registration in English and Spanish is available for the listening session, which will take place online from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. All other comments are due by Nov. 1.
Among other suggested steps, the plan advises that Xcel Energy and Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association achieve zero-carbon electricity production by 2050 and that the industrial sector make use of carbon capture. There is also a recommendation for incentives to local governments to implement land use policies that reduce vehicle miles traveled.
