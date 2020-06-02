The Colorado Supreme Court will consider whether juvenile courts should choose the best placement option for a child, even if that means ending parental rights, or whether they must first consider less drastic alternatives to termination.
In June 2017, the Larimer County Department of Human Services learned that the umbilical cord of a newborn, A.M., tested positive for opiates. The mother also tested positive for drug use, as did the father, who took a test at the request of the department. The county succeeded in placing the child with a relative while commencing dependency and neglecting proceedings against the parents.
Juvenile court Judge Gregory M. Lammons decided that terminating parental rights would be in the best interest of A.M. However, Lammons found that giving an allocation of parental responsibilities, formerly known as custody, to the child's aunt was a “less drastic” alternative. An APR decision does not itself end parental rights.
A panel of the Colorado Court of Appeals sent the case back to the juvenile court for reevaluation after the department appealed, arguing for termination. Lammons then issued an order ending the parental rights, saying that it provided “a slightly higher probability of permanence” for the child.
Upon review by a second appellate panel, Judge Ted C Tow III issued an opinion reversing the order, agreeing with A.M.’s father that the juvenile court erred by seeming to select the better of two viable options, instead of evaluating whether an APR to the child’s aunt best served A.M.’s interests.
“[We understand father’s contention to be that, having now found that an APR would serve all of the child’s needs, a less drastic alternative exists in this case,” Tow wrote.
Tow noted that terminating parental rights is serious, and when there are adequate options facing a judge, it is appropriate to choose the least drastic alternative, factoring in the child’s health needs and the stability of the custody arrangement.
“In our view, the juvenile court’s original understanding of the law was correct: when both an APR to a relative and termination would adequately serve the child’s physical, mental, and emotional needs, termination must be denied,” the appeals majority concluded.
Judge Diana Terry dissented from Tow’s opinion, writing that she would rather uphold the documented findings of the juvenile court that favored termination.
The case is People in Interest of A.M.
