A juvenile defendant incorrectly had his case dismissed when a court exceeded the 60-day timeline to commence his trial after denying him bail, the state Supreme Court decided on Monday.
A 14-year-old boy, G.S.S., allegedly threatened to shoot his fellow middle school students and police arrested him in April 2017. He was charged with interfering with an educational institution and attempted possession of an explosive or incendiary device. Prosecutors recommended detention of G.S.S. until he could have a psychological evaluation and risk assessment. Over the next three months amid multiple continuances, however, G.S.S. remained in detention without bail, a psychological evaluation or a trial.
Under Colorado law, juveniles must receive a trial within 60 days if they are denied bail. Consequently, the child’s lawyer alleged that his client’s right to a speedy trial was violated, and the trial court dismissed the case — even though the law did not require that be the outcome of a violation.
On appeal to the Supreme Court, Justice Brian D. Boatright observed that the 60-day timeline appears in the “bail” section of the Children’s Code. However, the statute “does not explicitly state what type of right — bail or speedy trial — it protects, nor does it provide a remedy for its violation.” Prosecutors believed the law enshrined a right to bail, which a bail hearing would address. G.S.S., on the other hand, believed there is a speedy trial right for which dismissal of the case is the answer.
The trial court and Colorado Court of Appeals sided with G.S.S. But Boatright performed a degree of sleuthing within related state statutes to determine which party was correct. He noted that the speedy trial timeline begins to run when a defendant enters a plea of not guilty. But it was unclear whether the denial of bail also starts the clock.
Because the statute with the 60-day timeline “could be reasonably interpreted either of these ways, it is ambiguous. Therefore, we must now turn to other aids of construction to determine and effectuate the legislature’s intent,” Boatright wrote.
The Supreme Court reached a different conclusion than the lower court judges. Because the relevant section of law had a title of “bail” and functions entirely as a bail statute, there were no speedy trial rights created therein. Also, the speedy trial statute did not reference the bail statute or allude to the creation of another trigger like in G.S.S.’s case.
“Rather, it makes the most sense that the legislature intended to confer to detained juveniles an entirely different right,” concluded Boatright. “The right to be released from custody if they are not tried within sixty days of a court’s denial of (or revocation or increase in) bail.”
Finally, Boatright found that a similar statute for adult defendants explicitly provided an immediate bail hearing as the remedy for prolonged detention, not the dismissal of charges. The court overturned the dismissal of the case and ordered an immediate bail hearing and G.S.S.’s release.
The case is People In Interest of G.S.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.