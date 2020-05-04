An insurance company’s former lawyer cannot now represent a plaintiff bringing suit against that same company because of his detailed involvement with his old client’s confidential proceedings, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Monday.
One of the Colorado Rules of Professional Conduct for lawyers prohibits someone who used to represent a client in a case from representing “another person in the same or a substantially related matter in which that person's interests are materially adverse to the interests of the former client." The former client may give permission in writing, however, to waive that safeguard.
William Persichette sued Owners Insurance Company for its alleged bad-faith handling of his insurance claim. An uninsured driver had caused a car accident and Persichette accumulated $130,000 in medical bills, which he believed that Owners did not pay in a timely manner. Owners countered that Persichette already received partial payment and was withholding documentation needed to fully adjudicate the claim.
At trial, Owners moved to disqualify Persichette’s attorney, Mark R. Levy, because Levy was the company’s lawyer for 13 years and had handled defenses of the same kind of bad-faith claims that Persichette now brought. The company contended that Levy’s firm helped implement some of its policies and had trained the claims adjuster involved in Persichette’s case. Owners argued that Levy knew confidential information about the company’s operations and that put the defendant at a disadvantage.
The trial court denied that motion, finding that Levy’s presence on the case needed to satisfy four elements for a disqualification. Three of those elements were proven, given that Levy had a clear history with the defendant and was in opposition to the company’s interests now. But the judge decided that the Persichette case and Levy’s prior work were not “substantially related” per the code of conduct — only that they were “substantially similar.”
Justice Carlos A. Samour, Jr., writing for the Supreme Court, explained that the justices invoked Rule 21 on this case, which allows an appeal to bypass the Colorado Court of Appeals, because it was necessary to intervene before Levy could use confidential information against his old client and make such findings public.
While Owners needed to show that Levy would have obtained such information due to his past work for the company, “it need not establish that the attorney actually obtained such information in that representation,” wrote Samour. The company also did not have to state openly the information they thought Levy had — or, in Samour’s phrasing, the plaintiff could not “strongarm Owners into divulging confidential client information.”
The district court judge, the Supreme Court found, erred in deciding that “substantially similar” had to mean "the same.” “From the court’s perspective, Owners’ motion to disqualify turned on whether Levy Law’s prior representation included Persichette’s claim,” Samour explained. “Because it did not, it denied the motion.”
He referred back to the rule in the code, which referred to both “the same” and “substantially related” matters in the same sentence. The judge, Samour concluded, appeared to ignore the latter phrase.
Among the many disqualifying factors, the high court cited Levy’s knowledge about Owners’ claims-handling processes, his relationship with Persichette’s claims adjuster, and his familiarity with how certain Owners employees would act as witnesses. Persichette told the district court judge that he would not attack Owners’ policies and procedures that Levy helped implement, but rather the company’s adherence to them. Samour outright rejected that promise, and pointed out that limiting the scope of the defense because of an attorney’s conflict would violate another rule of conduct.
The Supreme Court ordered Levy disqualified and referred the matter back to the district court. The case is William Persichette v. Owners Insurance Company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.