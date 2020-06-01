A judge who allowed his wife to serve on a criminal jury, at times joking about her presence during the trial, did not commit an error by failing to excuse himself or her — even though the state Supreme Court chided him for not behaving “in a more restrained manner.”
The case of Gary Val Richardson stemmed from his 2013 standoff with Adams County sheriff's deputies, after he allegedly fired a weapon at law enforcement personnel and their K-9. He received 10 charges of attempted extreme indifference murder and assault, among other violations. Ultimately, the murder charges were dropped from Richardson's trial.
At jury selection, one potential juror disclosed that she was the wife of the judge in the case, Thomas R. Ensor. The joking references to this situation began before jurors even entered the courtroom, with Ensor instructing the lawyers to “[b]e nice to Juror 25. My dinner is on the line.”
While questioning the jurors, the prosecutor asked Juror 25 if she was indeed the judge’s husband, which she acknowledged was the case.
“Lucky you,” Ensor quipped.
The prosecutor asked her to confirm that she would be fair and not distracted by the presence of her husband. She answered affirmatively, even though on her juror questionnaire she indicated that it "might be" an issue. Neither side used their challenge to excuse Juror 25. After the selection was complete and the jury was in recess, the judge told Richardson’s defense attorney that he thought “she’ll be a fine juror. I have not spoken to her about this case.”
Richardson’s lawyer indicated that the two sides in the case were “both afraid to challenge her.”
“That wasn’t a stupid idea,” Ensor responded. The defense attorney never raised the issue of propriety from that point onward. The jury convicted Richardson of assault, bail bond violation and a controlled substance charge. He received 16 years in prison.
“Richardson, through counsel, intentionally relinquished his right to challenge Juror 25,” wrote Justice William W. Hood, III for the Supreme Court. Hood observed that it was also unclear whether the defense attorney’s fear of challenging her presence on the jury was serious or jocular.
Without an objection, the trial court had no duty to excuse the juror, nor was Ensor required to recuse himself. Although the Code of Judicial Conduct requires judges to disqualify themselves from a case due to an inability to maintain impartiality, spousal service on a jury is not a specific circumstance mentioned in the code.
“[N]othing in the record reasonably calls into question the judge’s impartiality toward the parties,” Hood observed.
The Supreme Court concluded that the ethical rules for judges were designed to protect the public’s confidence in the judiciary, rather than to grant rights to the opposing parties in a courtroom. Therefore, there was no automatic right to reverse a trial verdict because of an unsubstantiated allegation against the judge.
Neither the U.S. Supreme Court nor the state’s high court had ever addressed this issue before. A Colorado Court of Appeals panel considering Richardson’s case also held that there was no error, although one judge disagreed, believing that Ensor would have resented whichever side sought to dismiss his wife and that it was impossible to know whether Juror 25 affected the work of the jury based on her connection with Ensor.
Similarly, Justice Richard L. Gabriel dissented from the Supreme Court’s opinion, taking issue with the characterization of courtroom banter as minor jokes, writing that “this case was no ‘minor joke’” for the defendant.
In addition to multiple dinner-related comments between the husband and wife during the trial, the defense attorney also told the jury at one point that the proceedings had “taken you away from your families and children. It’s taken you away from your spouses. Not everyone has been taken away.”
Juror 25 interjected that she had spent more time with her spouse than usual because of the trial, to which the judge responded, “You forced her to spend more time with me, which is worse.”
“From the outset of this trial, the trial judge made clear, albeit assuredly unintentionally, that his wife had special status as a juror,” Gabriel wrote. “The court then reinforced his wife’s special status by repeatedly calling everyone’s attention to her and reminding everyone that she was, in fact, his wife.”
Gabriel questioned whether other jurors may have deferred to Juror 25 because of her relationship with the judge, and felt that her presence did in fact affect the attorneys’ jobs.
Referring to the defense lawyers’s comment about being afraid to challenge her, Gabriel was “unwilling to assume that this was just a ‘minor joke.’”
Hood, in the majority opinion, affirmed Richardson’s conviction, and acknowledged that while Ensor “could have handled this unusual situation in a more restrained manner, his failure to do so did not create reversible error.”
The case is Gary Val Richardson v. The People of the State of Colorado.
