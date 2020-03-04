Ruling on the issue for the fourth time since 2018, the Colorado Supreme Court on Monday decided that a man convicted of a low-level drug felony should have received a probable-cause preliminary hearing, and exercised the “extraordinary remedy” of hearing the case before an appellate court could consider it.
Donald Vernon Vanness was charged with one count of possessing more than two grams of methamphetamine, which is a level 4 drug felony. He was not entitled to a preliminary hearing because he posted bond, he did not commit a violent crime or sexual offense, and he was not eligible for mandatory-minimum sentencing.
A preliminary hearing is one in which a judge hears prosecutors’ evidence and determines if it is sufficient to proceed to trial. An accused person might remain in custody until trial in the absence of such a measure.
In this case, however, the prosecution subsequently added a second charge based on a firearm in the vehicle Vanness was inside, constituting an “aggravating circumstance.” If he were to be convicted of both counts, that would translate to a level 1 drug felony.
Vanness demanded a preliminary hearing given the potential consequences. Prosecutors objected, saying the addition was a “sentence enhancing” charge that did not give Vanness that right. The district court agreed, while remarking that this is a “confusing area of the law.” Although prosecutors consulted with the attorney general and ultimately reversed their position, the court affirmed its ruling against both parties and denied the preliminary hearing.
Writing for the Supreme Court, Justice Carlos A. Samour, Jr. acknowledged that the justices have “never addressed whether a defendant facing the types of charges brought against Vanness is entitled to a preliminary hearing.” He added that the situation was likely to arise in future cases as it was “fertile ground for confusion”.
Samour agreed that Vanness should have had a preliminary hearing because “the aggravating circumstance alleged in count 2, if proven, will require a harsher sentence but will also alter the level of the charged crime in count 1 from a level 4 drug felony to a level 1 drug felony.”
The court took the rare step of invoking its “Rule 21” original jurisdiction to hear the appeal. Because the preliminary hearing needed to occur before trial, “we are unaware of any other appropriate remedy,” Samour wrote.
The case is The People of Colorado v. Donald Vernon Vanness.
