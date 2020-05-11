A six-minute interaction between an alleged arsonist and the Durango police did not violate the man’s Miranda rights because he was not technically in custody when he made his statements, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Monday.
Firefighters arrived at a Durango grocery store in October 2019 to put out a fire that was set intentionally. An investigation found that the fire started in the tortilla chip section, and that it burned for only two or three minutes. Police reviewed in-store surveillance footage showing several bags of chips burning after a lone man lingered in the vicinity before leaving to check out.
Four members of the police department subsequently went to the home of the man, Bradley Todd Clark, to execute a search warrant. Clark, at the time a professor at Fort Lewis College, answered the door at 10:30 on a Sunday night. A detective informed Clark that there was a list of items on the warrant that he would like to discuss, but Clark deflected during the conversation (the Supreme Court characterized the behavior as “fencing”).
The detective asked Clark to step outside so that officers could search the home. Clark demurred, until finally the deputy police chief told him that “You’re not going to be arrested, we’re not arresting you outside. We’re stepping outside so we’re not talking in front of your family.” At that point, Clark acquiesced.
Clark told the detective that he was at the grocery store when the fire alarm went off, but that he did not know what prompted the alarm. He said he knew nothing about the fire, but then volunteered that he had read about it on the Internet. At some point, the detective told Clark that he was the suspect and, when his patience ran out, put Clark under arrest. Clark retorted that this was “insane” and believed it to be a practical joke by his students.
At trial, Clark pleaded not guilty and attempted to suppress all of his statements made during his interaction with the detective. He claimed that he was subjected to custodial interrogation, which involves questioning under detention, but not necessarily under arrest. Clark argued that he should have received a Miranda warning and the accompanying protection against self-incrimination.
The trial court agreed with Clark, finding that although his statements during the six-minute interaction were voluntary, the circumstances of the encounter — including that the detective brought him out of his house while Clark was barefoot and wearing a sweatshirt and boxer shorts — suggested he was in custody.
“[N]o reasonable person would think that they had not been deprived of their freedom at the point where they would have to go outside in their underwear without their shoes on,” the judge in the case observed.
Writing for the Supreme Court, Justice Richard L. Gabriel pointed out that statements obtained during custodial interrogations could not be evidence unless a suspect received notice of his Miranda rights. Furthermore, “custody” involved actual arrest or a situation in which “a reasonable person in the suspect’s position would have felt that [his or] her freedom of action had been curtailed”. The court concluded that Clark was not in custody on the night in question.
“[T]he encounter at issue occurred at Clark’s home, with the bulk of the conversation occurring inside the house and a portion of it occurring just outside Clark’s front door,” Gabriel wrote. “We have said that such facts weigh against a finding of custody.”
Furthermore, the encounter was brief, the detective’s tone was generally non-confrontational, and Clark only went outside after acknowledging that he did not want to talk to police in earshot of his children. Gabriel also found the absence of handcuffs and Clark’s attitude toward the detective indicated that Clark did not demonstrate the behavior of a typical arrest suspect.
“In our view, this conduct, which [the detective] ultimately perceived as gamesmanship, does not suggest a person who believed that he was in custody or who had in any way succumbed to any sort of coercive police interrogation,” Gabriel explained.
He acknowledged that the late hour of the police visit and the detective’s direction that Clark step outside did weigh in the defendant's favor. Nevertheless, the interrogation overall was proper and the Supreme Court accordingly reversed the decision to block the evidence.
The case is The People of the State of Colorado v. Bradley Todd Clark.
