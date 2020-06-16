A trial court’s erroneous instructions to the jury did not affect a woman’s conviction for forging an email during custody hearings, the state Supreme Court ruled on Monday.
Shawna Lee Hoggard and her ex-husband Javier Hoggard were in the middle of child custody hearings in Douglas County when she forwarded an email to the court-appointed child and family investigator that showed ostensibly threatening comments from her husband to her.
Javier Hoggard allegedly wrote that he would decide if the children could see their mother during scheduled visits. “I don’t like you and I’ll make sure with all my power to destroy you,” the email read. “It’s obvious that they don’t want to ever talk to you or your family again. Why don’t you just leave them alone and let them enjoy the family they’ve chose[n]. It’s mine.”
However, when the investigator showed Javier Hoggard the email, he denied writing the portions that seemed menacing. He told law enforcement that his ex-wife had falsified the email. Shawna Lee Hoggard, in turn, was charged with attempting to influence a public servant and second-degree forgery — a felony and misdemeanor, respectively.
A jury found her guilty of both charges, but Hoggard appealed, citing faulty instructions. On the felony charge, the jury was only told it needed to find Hoggard had an intent to influence a public servant’s decision, but she alleged the jury should also have been required to find that she acted with intent in each element of the influencing crime. For the forgery charge, Hoggard claimed that the court added elements to the instruction not found in the misdemeanor statute.
The Colorado Court of Appeals denied her appeal, pointing out that Hoggard had not raised such objections at trial. The Supreme Court’s majority agreed, observing the jury instruction on influencing a public servant tracked closely with the wording of Colorado law.
“Thus, because the instruction here comported with the language of the statute, the model instruction as it existed at the time of Hoggard’s trial, and our precedent, we conclude that any error was not obvious,” wrote Justice Brian D. Boatright for the majority.
The majority’s opinion noted that the defense only disputed who altered the email, not that the alteration was meant to mislead. “In other words, Hoggard did not argue about intent. Thus, we conclude that no reasonable possibility exists that any instructional error on this charge contributed to Hoggard’s conviction,” Boatright added.
In examining the forgery charge, the Supreme Court acknowledged the trial court’s instruction to the jury included language from the felony forgery statute in error — wording that did not appear in the misdemeanor law. Hoggard argued that the jury therefore found her guilty of a felony forgery, meaning she was acquitted of the misdemeanor.
The majority was unpersuaded, concluding that the effect of the instruction was to slightly raise the burden of proof for the prosecution.
“In other words, the forgery instruction required the prosecution to prove not only that the document was an email, but also that the email had some sort of legal impact,” Boatright wrote.
Justice Monica M. Márquez dissented from the majority’s conclusion, noting that she would throw out the conviction for Hoggard’s forgery charge. In her analysis, felony forgery and misdemeanor forgery apply to different types of written communications. Only felony forgery covers documents affecting a legal right, as the jury was instructed to find.
“[T]o convict a person of second degree forgery, the prosecution must affirmatively prove that the forged document is ‘of a kind not described’” in the felony statute, she wrote.
Changing an essential element of the charged offense, known as a constructive amendment, is unconstitutional. Márquez found that the jury instruction applied entirely to the felony forgery crime, noting that the wording of the instruction mapped almost verbatim onto the felony statute.
Responding to the majority’s contention that the error simply forced prosecutors to meet a higher threshold for the misdemeanor crime, she believed that because the felony and misdemeanor requirements did not overlap, the jury actually convicted Hoggard of a crime for which she was not charged.
“What the majority plainly implies is that proof of the elements of felony forgery necessarily established the elements of second degree forgery. But because the elements of the two offenses are mutually exclusive, the majority’s logic fails,” Márquez wrote.
The majority affirmed Hoggard’s convictions. The case is Hoggard v. People.
