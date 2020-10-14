The Colorado Supreme Court last month dismissed the request from a Pueblo man accused of murder to halt the disclosure of various defense experts to the prosecution before his trial, despite concerns from his lawyers that doing so may violate the Constitution.
“The area of disagreement,” said Lucy Deakins, an attorney for Donthe Lucas, “was really about whether the very fact of a visit by a defense team member and the identity of that member is confidential under the U.S. and Colorado constitutions and the various statutes and rules.”
Lucas, arrested in late 2017, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of Kelsie Schelling of Denver in February 2013. There has been no sight of Schelling since she drove to Pueblo and met with Lucas.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed back Lucas’s trial, Pueblo County District Court Judge Thomas Flesher earlier this year denied the defense’s request to order the county sheriff to keep the identities confidential of any defense experts who visited Lucas in jail.
“In denying the request the court certainly acknowledges that the content of any communications between the defendant and his attorneys and/or any defense experts are protected by attorney-client privilege and should not be recorded in any manner,” Flesher wrote on March 11. “However, the court denies the request to, in effect, dictate the way that the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Department documents and allows access to individuals that are being held in their custody.”
Deakins said that while she and the prosecution agree that the discussions between a defendant and a “defense team member” are confidential, the issue was with the identity of experts. Such disclosure could tip off prosecutors about the defense’s strategy.
“For example, if a polygrapher visits a defendant but the defense never discloses the polygrapher or the results of the polygraph, that indicates to the prosecution that the defense may have some concerns about their case — information that could, for example, be leveraged in negotiating a plea bargain,” she explained. “If several different experts all with the same area of expertise visit the defendant, that would indicate to the prosecution that that area of expertise may have a weakness that they should explore with their own expert.”
Shortly after Flesher’s order, Lucas submitted a motion to the state Supreme Court, arguing that his defense should be able to have a “confidential professional consultant visit” without informing the district attorney.
However, wrote Pueblo lawyer Karl S. Tameler in the motion, sheriff's office Chief Jeff Teschner reportedly told the defense that “without a court order prohibiting the office from doing so [informing the DA], I will have an obligation to notify the DA’s office.”
The Pueblo Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Lucas’s motion asked the Supreme Court to bar the sheriff from informing the prosecution and investigators about visits between consultants and the defendant, including through sharing visitation logs or background checks. The disclosures violated Lucas’s Sixth Amendment right to counsel “by alerting the District Attorney to every avenue of investigation and diagnostics that the Defendant’s attorneys are subjecting him to,” Tameler argued.
The Colorado Criminal Defense Bar and National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers submitted a brief supporting Lucas's position. Writing that the sheriff's tipoff to prosecutors could violate a defendant's right against self-incrimination, the organizations suggested that Lucas's other option would be "to forego the assistance of experts or other defense practices in order to avoid giving the prosecution a strategic advantage and ultimately diminishing its burden of proof."
The Supreme Court dismissed Lucas’s motion on Sept. 11.
Deakins still believes a court has no basis to order the disclosure of identities before the specified deadline. She argued that it is a constitutional violation to disclose visits for a defendant who is in custody, but have no similar requirement for defendants who are not jailed pending trial.
"Obviously, the jail or prison needs to maintain security. The issue is whether, after the facility gathers the information for its legitimate security needs, it can then disclose it to the prosecution for a different purpose,” she said. “Without the ability to consult confidentially with an attorney, the justification for our adversarial system falls apart. Essentially, the state would control both sides, the prosecution and the defense, in that case.”
